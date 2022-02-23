The Rock Names The WWE Raw Star He Sees Become World Champion One Day

Montez Ford has made no secret of his admiration for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. In 2019, Ford recalled how he used to do promos with his teachers as The Rock and get kicked out of class as a result.

Ford also opened up about his love for The Rock during a recent interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character.

The former WWE Champion took to his Instagram account to comment on what Ford had to say. This is where The Rock predicted that Ford would one day become World Champion in WWE.

Just taking a moment to tell this man @montezfordwwe how much I appreciate his kind and beautiful words ——– —

We have never shared the ring together, but all professional wrestlers have a very special bond.

Professional wrestling is a unique, intense and wild culture that is not for everyone.

When you love the wrestling business, you become very respectful of the wrestling business.

And when you are respectful of the wrestling business, you become PASSIONATE about the wrestling business.

It seeps deep into your DNA.

Fans can always feel who is passionate within that square circle ~ and who is not.

This man is passionate.

We share that DNA.

(And fly like the Superfly —-)

Keep kicking butt bro and give my love to your family.

And when you become a world champion one day, I will be there supporting you in…

#DNA

#SquaredCirclePassion

#MontezFord

@biancabelairwwe

@wwe”

Since making their WWE debut together in 2016, The Street Profits have held the Raw, SmackDown and NXT Tag Team Championships.