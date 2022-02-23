The parody of the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian bears Travis Barker’s initials on her new manicure.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have proven to be very intense, but also have a great sense of humor. The comedian Benito Skinner, known for his humorous imitations of celebrities, has done the same with the couple of the moment. Said ‘influencer’ has posted a video on his Instagram account (@ bennydrama7) in which joke about how the wedding will be of the two lovebirds, and they have responded!

The truth is that video is gold. The comedian imagines that Kourtney and Travis’s wedding will take place at Disneyland at night, which reminds us a lot of these images they shared from their trip to the theme park. Benito has depicted the businesswoman dressed in a bridal headband with Minnie Mouse ears, while Travis is pictured wearing an outfit inspired by Jack Skellington from ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’.

Some images in which he also makes humor about the friendship of Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae. At one point in the clip, the TikTok star (the “contract friend/flower girl,” according to the comedian) appears dressed as Tinkerbell. Well, and watch out for Kourtney’s vows: “Baby, I love you. I just literally do.”

There are also more “moments” in the video, including the appearance of Pippa Larsen, former friend of the Kardashians. Some images that without a doubt have no waste. The protagonists of this whole story also seem to have liked this parody, and have responded to it. “This excites me 😭🤣❤️”, commented the businesswoman. “Lmaoooo 🏌️‍♀️☄️,” Travis Barker wrote.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding is the event of the year. The couple will say ‘yes, I do’ this spring, although the exact date is unknown at the moment. In fact, they are carrying out the preparations very discreetly. What we do know is that, according to a close source, “it will not be a wedding in style.” We can’t wait to see what they surprise us with.

