The OnePlus 10 doesn’t bend…it breaks in half! [Vídeo]

The tests of smartphone endurance more expensive ones are always a curious thing. The human being sees something interesting in seeing another human being destroy cell phones of 1,000 euros / dollars. Today we have to talk about a rather incredible case with the OnePlus 10 Pro, a device that was released some time ago. the popular channel JerryRigEveryting it has tortured the OnePlus 10 Pro to a point where it couldn’t take it anymore. And the most curious thing is that its structure has not bent… It has broken in half!

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a resistance problem

The JerryRigEverything channel usually tests resistance to the most popular smartphones on the market. In this case it has been OnePlus 10 Pro the one who has passed through his analysis table. All the tests have gone well until it is the turn of fold device.

One of the last tests carried out in this type of test is dubbing. It is used to know how resistant the terminal is to pressure inside the pockets. Most of the devices that pass the test do not bend and resist quite well, something that the OnePlus 10 Pro cannot say…

The result of trying to bend it is quite disastrous. So much so that the terminal is completely useless after breaking in half. Many users will think that it is a very extreme test and that nobody in their right mind will do it, and they are right.

The problem here is that it’s not too much pressure to end up like this. His body seems to have a weak point in the chassis and this, over time, could end up as bad news for its users.

Putting it in the back pocket of the pants or accidentally sitting on it is not a reason for regret in other devices. At OnePlus 10 Pro Everything indicates that such pressure could bend or even break it.

We encourage you to visit the JerryRigEverything channel to see for yourself the bending resistance of other similar devices in price and features. You will see that it is not normal and that almost all of them have a much higher resistance.