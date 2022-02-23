The next Volkswagen Amarok will be tougher: digital projections

The series of official previews served to create the first digital projections of the Volkswagen Amarok 2023.

The new generation of Volkswagen Amarok is being uncovered little by little in the teaser that its own manufacturer has published so far. From the sketches of the pick-up, some renders, as a successful proposal of its exterior design.

Apart from the sighting of a Amarok prototype in testingthe digital projections that we bring for this article is the closest we are to the truck, referring to its appearance. Slight traces of Ford Ranger they will be seen.

The above, because the Volkswagen pick-up will share platform with Ranger, and most likely more elements will be revealed, but without losing the essence of the German brand. In general terms it is stronger and more evolutionary than the current model.

Volkswagen Amarok News

Taking as a reference the Volkswagen Amarok 2023 renders created by Kolesa.ru, we see that the pick-up will present a more big and bulky. Lines are generally more square and their part more prominent front.

There’s a newly designed radiator grille, along with a pair of slimline headlamps with LED light signatures, new layout and shape for the fog light inlets, and a robust bumper with a distinctive protection piece.

From your profile you will see that the doors are projected with the same style of Ford Ranger new generation. A raised line marks the vehicle silhouetteLikewise, the wheel arches in the same color as the bodywork notably define its shape.

The rear features a new lighting set and new bumper with which he also manages to look more imposing. Expect engines: 2.0 turbodiesel, 2.0 biturbo diesel and V6 turbo Within the propulsion options, how do you see the next Volkswagen Amarok?

