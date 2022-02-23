The new technical demo of Unreal and Matrix generates debate

How do we know what is real? This is the question that actor Keanu Reeves asks himself in the presentation video of The Matrix Awakensan interactive experience that can now be pre-downloaded for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S and that can be tried from the early hours of December 10, coinciding with The Game Awards gala.

In addition to being a ‘teaser’ of the new Matrix movie, it is also a demo of the possibilities of the Unreal Engine 5 engine.

The question as such does not entail much mystery, after all, the film trilogy Matrix and its imminent new installment The Matrix Resurrections, revolve around this kind of philosophical questions. Now, what if what is not real is the face of Keanu Reeves? Some debate has been generated on social networks and, although the vast majority agree that it is a digitized face, the surprise at the great realism that is being achieved is shared.

This is the main claim that Epic Games – the company responsible for Fortnite – plays with when presenting The Matrix Awakensan interactive experience that, in addition to being a teaser of the long-awaited film, it also wants to be a demonstration of the possibilities of the new graphics engine Unreal Engine 5.

Unreal Engine 5 aspires to become the next standard in the video game, animation and film industry

The American developer presented its new graphics engine in style a year and a half ago with a demonstration of what PlayStation 5 – which had not yet gone on sale – was capable with this new technology, and everything indicates that now we will see a new demonstration of this engine that aspires to become the next standard in the video game, animation and film industry.

Little is known about the content of this interactive experience that will arrive two weeks before the long-awaited film. Only that in it we can see Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, and that it has been supervised by the director of the new film, Lana Wachowski. “Get ready to take a look at the future of interactive storytelling and entertainment with Unreal Engine 5,” says Epic Games.

Recently, the Canadian special effects company Ziva Dynamics has introduced a tool which, through artificial intelligence, allows faces to be animated with a high degree of realism. It is increasingly clear that the long-awaited photo-realism in computer-generated graphics will soon be achieved. At this point, the question that Keanu Reeves asks himself in The Matrix will be increasingly difficult to answer.

