The new Lefties sandals with their transparent heel sweep the Internet

Lefties opts for sandals with a transparent heel that unite the style of Kim Kardashian and Queen Letizia. Two opposite worlds meet in a style that has circulated at high speed on the internet. These sandals threaten to be the viral ones of the season. They are a type of accessory that looks like a design and you would never have imagined that you would buy at Lefties for so little money. Spending little and winning in style is possible, you will feel like a fashion icon or a queen with the new Lefties sandals this season.

Lefties has a new transparent heeled sandals

Vinyl sandals have brought such diverse styles together like those of Kim Kardashian and Queen Letizia. This design that seems to leave the foot in the air has become a trend and has done so for several seasons. We have found some new collection sandals capable of making any lover of fashion and comfortable shoes fall in love for very little money at Lefties.

Starting to buy the sandals that we will need in a few months is something that we must write down on the to-do list. Looking towards the good weather and the good sensations that freeing our feet after a harsh winter generates, we can begin to feel like a Cinderella, influencer or queen thanks to Lefties. One more year the vinyl sandals are back.

Vinyl is a material that adds lightness to feet and footwear. With it we can show off this part of the body like never before. It will seem that you are going barefoot with sandals that will show the best. They are a very original bet that separates from the conventional and the typical colored sandals.

You put the color and also the style. These sandals go with everything. The ripped jeans from the closet or the sequined dress that you save for that wedding, baptism or communion will be impressive with the same shoes. They are the wild card that you should always have in your closet for any emergency or when you don’t know what to wear.

The heel is comfortable and makes us gain 6 centimeters. This type of square heel has a very special seventies air. We can walk miles and miles without getting tired or losing a bit of stability. For only 22.99 euros we can take home some good quality sandals, with a lot of style and the latest, Lefties has them available in all numbers.