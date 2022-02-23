The Nation / Rihanna has her own public holiday in Barbados

Worldwide there are days when national heroes and heroines are remembered, and in Barbados it is no exception, every February 22 is a more than special day on the island, because Rihanna’s National Day is celebrated.

Barbados is an island famous for its beaches and known as the birthplace of superstar Rihanna (Robyn Rihanna Fenty), who not only captivated her people with her music, but also with her philanthropic work, her social activism and her continuous look towards his most needy compatriots.

For this reason, in 2008, the Prime Minister of Barbados, David Thompson, declared February 22 as Rihanna Day, and even renamed the street where she grew up and lived until she was 16 years old, as Rihanna Drive.

In 2006 Rihanna built the Clara Braithwaite Nuclear Medicine and Oncology Center in honor of her grandmother. She launched “Believe”, a foundation that focuses its activity on terminally ill children.

But not only does he dedicate his time to helping improve the health of his countrymen, he also grants scholarships through his foundation and supports various charities that work with women and children.

Last year, during the ceremony in which Barbados declared itself a Republic, finally becoming independent from the United Kingdom, the Prime Minister named Rihanna “National Hero of Barbados”.

Rihanna, one of the most successful and award-winning singers of the 21st century, is the most important international public figure on the island of Barbados, and is also an example of self-improvement for her compatriots because she had a precarious and complicated childhood and youth.

Despite the difficult situation she had to live through, in August 2021, Rihanna was declared a ‘billionaire’, becoming one of the most powerful women in music and beauty. It is worth mentioning that on Sunday, February 20, the artist celebrated her 34th birthday.

