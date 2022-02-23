The most striking mobile phones in history, according to the eyes

Photo : Mozillion

second hand mobile page Mozillion has made an interesting study to try to determine which is the most striking mobile of the entire history of telephones mobiles . The top 10 list is curious, because there is only one model from 2021: the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The study is not based on surveys, but on users looking at a screen. Mozillion collected 80 cell phone models considered iconic, and then put their photos in front of 40 volunteers. An eye-recognition system recorded which phones users were looking at. study subjects, and for how long they did so.

In other words, that the study does not measure exactly which phones are the most beautiful, but which are the most striking in a web environment similar to that of an online store. . That partly explains the fact that there are almost no new terminals among the most watched, as well as the winners, which are mobiles with a particularly original or strange design . I don’t know if I consider you beautiful or not, but they certainly attract attention.

Most phones of the last decade are black rectangles on one side and colored rectangles on the other. In that monotonous world, it’s no wonder the 2008 Motorola Aura is the center of attention. The Aura was already a rarity in its day. Instead of opening up like the Razrs, it did so by twisting to the side around a completely round screen (another oddity). The clockwork mechanism that gave life to that turn was made of stainless steel by Swiss watchmakers and consisted of 130 precision bearings. All of that raised its price to $2,000 at the time, which is another reason why probably few people got to see it live.

This detail could also explain why the list does not have mobiles as iconic as the Ericsson T10, the tiny Nokia 8210, or the Nokia 3210. The study relies heavily on the surprise of a certain design, and the venerable and indestructible 3210 was so popular that many people owned it or at least saw it in person. Justifications aside, we must recognize that the Aura was a beauty that even today continues to look like a sci-fi movie communicator more than a phone. Test subjects spent an average of 10.31 seconds admiring this unforgettable mobile .

The second flashiest phone is also the latest on the list. It is nothing less than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. The Flip was not the first mobile that doubles to hit the market and neither it is the only one, but Samsung has enough muscle to sneak it everywhere. That’s not to mention that its format is more attractive than other larger folding tablets that transform into square tablets. The list also includes the iPhone 3G, the Blackberry 7230 or the LG Chocolate. Yes, I also wonder what the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is doing there.

Every list of flashiest phones has a dark side, which is the list of least flashy phones. It is led by the Nokia N70, which was a great cell phone in its day, but its aesthetics are probably too rough for today’s taste. The list of the least admired is this: