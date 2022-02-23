The most anticipated movie releases of 2022

1. The Batman – March 3 We start with one of the most anticipated: ‘The Batman’, starring Robert Pattinson. The actor received criticism when it became known that he would be the new dark knight, but those criticisms disappeared when the official trailer for the film came out, which looks very promising.

2. The worst person in the world – March 11 It explores four years in the life of Julie, a young woman navigating the troubled waters of her love life and struggling to find her career path, leading her to a realistic vision of who she really is. Nominated for 2 Oscars.

3. Downton Abbey 2 – March 18 Sequel to the 2019 film.

4. Sonic the Movie 2 – April 8 When the ‘Sonic’ movie was announced, nobody believed that it would be successful enough to get a sequel. But the blue porcupine and Jim Carrey did it.

5. Fantastic Beasts Dumbledore’s Secrets – April 8 With the power of Grindelwald rising, Albus Dumbledore tasks Newt Scamander and his friends with a mission that will bring them face to face with the enemy army. In this film Mads Mikkelsen replaces Johnny Depp, who played Grindelwald in the previous film.

6. Lost City of D – April 13 A writer and a model suffer an attempted kidnapping that leads them to run away and live an adventure in the jungle. With Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt.

7. The Northman – April 22 An epic adventure that follows the story of a young Viking prince determined to avenge his father’s death

8. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent – ​​April 22 Nicholas Cage plays himself: he is a famous actor who is desperate to participate in the next Quentin Tarantino movie.

9. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – May 6 One of the most anticipated movies by superhero fans.

10. Top Gun: Maverick – May 27 We will see Tom Cruise again at full speed on top of a plane. He is joined by Jennifer Connelly and Val Kilmer, who played ‘Iceman’ in the first film.

11. John Wick – Chapter 4 – May 27 Keanu Reeves is back with one of the best action movie franchises of this century.

12. Jurassic World: Dominion – June 10 Last installment of the new trilogy. And the protagonists of the original also return.

13. Lightyear – June 17 The origin story of Buzz Lightyear and how he went from test pilot to astronaut who inspired the Space Ranger toy from ‘Toy Story’.

14. Minions: The Rise of Gru – July 1 In the 1970s, Gru grows up a huge fan of “The Savage Six,” a supergroup of villains. To show them that he can be evil, Gru devises a plan in hopes of becoming part of the gang.

15. Elvis – July 1 Film about the rock legend Elvis Presley, with Austin Butler in the main role and the participation of Tom Hanks.

16. Thor: Love and Thunder – July 8 Sequel to “Thor: Ragnarok” in which the God of Thunder will have Lady Thor as a companion.

17. Bullet Train – July 15 Five assassins have a mission to accomplish aboard a high-speed train. With Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt and Bad Bunny.

18. Black Adam – July 29 Spin-off of the movie ‘Shazam! in which Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson plays the anti-hero Black Adam.

19. Ticket to Paradise – September 30 Julia Roberts and George Clooney are a divorced couple who team up to prevent their daughter’s marriage.

20. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 – October 7 The return of Miles Morales after the excellent animated film of 2018.

21. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – October 7 Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll on him: it has consumed eight of his nine lives, so he embarks on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.

22. The Flash – November 4 Barry Allen goes back in time to prevent his mother’s murder, which brings unintended consequences to his timeline.

23. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – November 11 Plans for this film changed after the death of actor Chadwick Boseman. T’Challa is not present in the film, which focuses on Ella’s sister Shuri, Ella’s ex-girlfriend Nakia, and the troubles in Wakanda.

24. Aquaman 2 – December 16 The return of the king of Atlantis.