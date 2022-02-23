The MLS closes its doors to Neymar

“I also really want to play in the United States, at least one season… It’s a short championship, you have three or four months of vacation (laughing)”. Just a few days ago, the Brazilian Neymar He confessed that among his plans for the final stretch of his career is the military in some group of the Major League Soccer North American.

Although they have always given shelter to stars in their twilight, those responsible for the competition do not seem enthusiastic about welcoming the attacker. Surely the tone of the statements has been decisive for Don Garber, commissioner of the mlshas made it clear that, in his plan, Ney is not welcome.

clear posture

“We don’t need to bring in a great player at the end of his career because he’s decided he wants to retire early from MLS. If they don’t come here to play and contribute meaningfully to our teams and respect our league and its fans, we don’t want them in MLS.” We want our story to be about young players who come here at the beginning or at the height of their career.”he asserted before citing the Swiss Xherdan Shaqiri (30 years old) or the Brazilian Douglas Costa (31) as examples to follow.

If he manages to fulfill the contract that binds him to the Paris Saint Germain, Neymar could head to the USA at 34 years old. Today, that is an age at which a footballer who has taken care of his physical condition and has been lucky with injuries can still be competitive. Another thing is, of course, his attitude…