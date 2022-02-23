The message with which the Rayados fans threatened Rodolfo Pizarro

Protest outside the Barrial

February 21, 2022 11:44 p.m.

The bad sports results are a natural event of the game and can happen to any team. However, Rayados fans have little patience before the constant requirement of titles that the institution has, in addition to the millionaire investment what has been done and the significant price increase on stadium tickets.

fans of Monterey they hung banners around noon this Monday with messages of protest towards their players, which were shared in social networks and by the media that were outside the neighborhood at that moment. The reactions were immediate.

The blankets had slogans towards various members of the institution, including managers and players. Among the leaders mentioned are the president of the board of directors José González Ornelas. Also among the players one of the criticized was the Dutch Vincent Jansenthe best paid of the team.

A blanket attacked a soccer player in particular because it read “Pizarro, you are going to listen to the boos even in your dreams“, referring to the Mexican midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro, who although he has only played three matches this year with Rayados in his second stage, he is already designated as guilty of the debacle.

They criticize the gesture of the fans

With the speed with which the photos of the protest, that’s how fast they were criticized on social networks. The hour in which the blankets were placed and the age of the young people, raised doubts about the profession of those who came to the Barrial to hang up their blankets. Even it was speculated what could have been hired for someone looking destabilize to the club.

