The meme about the stars of the moment

A curious term has begun to go viral on social networks after the enormous popularity of new series such as Euphoria, Maid, The Boys and others. It’s about the Nepotism Babies who seem to be the new stars of Hollywood.

And it is that with each new series of the moment, it is discovered that at least one of its stars is the daughter or son of an established person in Hollywood. This has generated diverse reactions, between those who support him regardless of their origins and those who criticize him.

What are nepotism babies?

Recently, the actress who plays Lexi Howard in euphoria, Mauda Apatow went viral on social media. However, this time it was not for his iconic work that marked the last chapter of the series, but for his life off screen.

And it is that some users just realized that She is the daughter of two important Hollywood figures: Director Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann. Thus, they added her to the list of so-called “nepotism babies”.

“I just realized that the actress who plays Lexi is a baby of nepotism. Her mother is Leslia Mann and her father is a film director », pointed out a tweet that went viral on social networks. In part by those who claim that this is quite common and others who were disappointed to learn of it.

And it is that, although it has always been a practice in Hollywood, with famous cases like Laura Dern, Liza Minelli, Carrie Fisher, Jake Gyllenhaal, Nicholas Cage, Robert Downey Jr., among others, now social networks are much more critical.

The debate is divided between those who consider that if they are good actors, their origin does not really matter, and between those who point out that it was their families that helped them have a place in Hollywood, giving rise to the term nepotism babies.

What examples are there?

Probably in any of your current favorite series or movies you will find the so-called babies of nepotism. Back to euphoria, series creator Sam Levinson is the son of legendary director and screenwriter, Barry Levinson.

The success of Netflix, things to clean is starring Margaret Qualley, daughter of actress Andie MacDowell. For its part, Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie Campbell in TheBoys, He is the son of the couple of actors, Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan.

Other known examples are Meryl Streep’s daughtersbeing the youngest the one that has its moment to shine in The Gilded Age. The Oscar nominee, Lucas Hedges, son of director Peter Hedges. the tony winnerBen Plattthe star of Stranger Things, maya hawke, daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, among others.

There are some actors who don’t necessarily fall into the category of nepotism babies, but have relatives who are from the industry. What Timothée Chalamet who is the nephew of writers Rodman Flender and Amy Lippman. OR Tom Holland who is the son of comedian Dominic Holland.

Despite the fact that they have received criticism, some have lowered their profile and have taken it with humor. Thus, they began to share multiple memes of obvious cases of children of celebrities but that does not mean that they are not great actors.