‘The Kardashians’ releases official trailer; There is already a release date – El Financiero

Keeping Up with the Kardashians was one of the reality shows most important American television in recent years, where the Kim sisters, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie JennerThey shared their day to day.

Now, the businesswomen also return with the trailer of a new tv show inspired by his life. This will be produced by the platform streaming Huluwhich in turn is owned by Disney.

The clip aired during Monday’s episode of TheBachelor, from the ABC network. In it, a series of moments of the Kardashian-Jenner family since we stopped hearing from them last year, when the last chapter of KUWTKwhich had 20 seasons.

According to the magazine Peoplethe synopsis of this new program, titled simply ‘the kardashians‘, reads: “The family you know and love is here with a new series, giving you an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras to reveal the truth behind the headlines.”

“From the intense pressures of running multi-billion dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and leaving school, this series engages viewers with a compelling honest story of love and life in the spotlight.” according People.

At teaseralso shared on the social networks of the Kardashians and the official profile of the program, you can see, among other things, Kim preparing to present Saturday night Live and part of Kourtney’s engagement dinner with Travis Barker in October, in which they show a moment of tension because Kim claims that Chris Jenner he never showed such happiness for his relationships.

On December 31, Hulu announced that they would be making a show based on the sisters’ lives, which they described as a new beginning, and on February 7 they made the announcement that The Kardashians will premiere on April 14 on Hulu, and later on Disney Plus and Star + for Latin Americaso there is little left for us to continue delving into the life of one of the most mediatic families in the world of entertainment.