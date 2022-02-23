The Kardashians: 4 Key Moments To Be Seen On The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Show

Last year the whole world was crying for the end of an entire era after the last chapter of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, a program that since 2007 closely followed each of the steps, scandals and important moments of the family kardashian jenner; yet they promised return in 2022 from the hand of Hulu.

Now Hulu just shared the first trailer of what will be seen in the program “The Kardashians” and fans of influencers and businesswomen are more excited than ever because in the last year the family has been involved in new scandals, such as Kim Kardashan’s divorce from Kanye West, as well as special and very personal moments such as the proposal of Travis Barker’s marriage to Kourtney, not to mention the arrival of a new member to the clan.

And according to the scarce 30 seconds that were already advanced by Hulu, all of the above and other aspects will be seen every Thursday from April 14, because yes, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters They are back. That is why we did an analysis and discovered the four key moments that will be seen in the new program.

Kim Kardashian on Saturday Night Live

One of the moments that will undoubtedly be present is the iconic participation of kim kardashian as host of the program Saturday night Livewhere she shocked everyone not only with a pink velvet jumpsuit from Balenciaga with which she ushered in a new era in her career, but also with a monologue that went viral on social media.

Well, those who remember him, surprised everyone that night by making daring comments with which he made fun of his family and herself, in addition to speaking for the first time about his divorce with Kanye West.

Marriage proposal to Kourtney

On the other hand, fans of the sisters are eager to see how was Travis Barker’s marriage proposal to KourtneyWell, from what little is known about the intimate moment, the blink-182 drummer prepared a romantic moment in the middle of the beach in which, surrounded by red roses, he delivered an expensive ring.

However, that was not all, because as the youngest members of the family showed through Tik Tok, that same night they offered a dinner with family to celebrate the next union. Even in the trailer for “The Kardashians” Kim can be heard making a joke about Kris Jenner’s emotion: “She never had a similar reaction to me and this (engagement) happened several times.”

Also, we will learn more about the romantic relationship he maintains with the musician, however, it is very likely that for the first time it is a show Without Travis Scott, Well, the advance of what will be seen from April does not show Kourtney’s ex-partner.

Kim Kardashian collapses Instagram with a micro bikini in the style of Kendall Jenner | PHOTOS

Baby Shower of “Wolf”, son of Kylie

Undoubtedly, the most anticipated are all the details that speak about the kylie jenner pregnancy, who was discovered by her fans and for which she later appeared showing her beautiful belly. Although it is likely that the baby’s face, named Wolf, will not be shown in the program, we will be able to witness the baby shower.

It should be remembered that the businesswoman’s sisters organized a luxurious party full of white roses.

Divorce and scandals between Kim and Kanye

In addition, it is very likely that we will see Kim speak in the most sincere way about her divorce process with Kanye West, who has accused the socialite of not letting her children see, in addition to threaten the entire Kardashian-Jenner clanas well as some friends.

On the other hand, we will be able to see how the love between the businesswoman and Pete Davidson arose, a relationship that of course has not been to the liking of the rapper.

