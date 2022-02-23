The iPhone Pro Max at the price of a normal iPhone that you should buy right now

If you want an iPhone with a big screen and a huge battery without spending a lot of money, this is your chance.

If you’re looking for an iPhone with a big screen and a lot of battery, you can only go for the iPhone Pro Max, and today we have an irresistible offer on a device that is still great today. We talk about iPhone 11 ProMaxa device with great cameras and an absolutely incredible battery.

At the time, the starting price of the iPhone 11 Pro max was 1,259 euros, but now its price has fallen by more than 50%. If you take advantage of this offer you can take the iPhone 11 Pro Max for only 660 euros. A more than interesting price on a device that still has a lot of life ahead of it, it would easily receive 4 or 5 more iOS updates.

This iPhone 11 Pro Max is available in green at this spectacular price. It’s about a refurbished devicebut it is available in the Amazon Renewed store, which is a guarantee.

Amazon Renewed is the amazon refurbished store. A service that carries out a complete diagnostic test, with replacement of defective parts and a thorough cleaning process. All repairs are performed with new or reused Apple components in like-new condition.

The products will have minimal or no signs of use, without cosmetic imperfections visible at a distance of 30 cm, with batteries of at least 80% capacity and with the necessary accessories, which may be generic. Also we have A year of warranty from Amazon.

iPhone 11 Pro Max Specifications

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is a great device, with power to spare and cameras and screen to match. Without at doubt it is an irresistible option at this price if you want a good iPhone and a huge screen.

Stainless steel and glass design.

6.5-inch Super Retina HD OLED display.

Water and dust resistance (2 meters up to 30 minutes, IP68)

Triple camera system: 12 Mpx wide angle, 12 Mpx ultra wide angle and 12 Mpx 2x telephoto.

Supports Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control, Smart HDR, and 4K video up to 60 fps.

12 MP TrueDepth front camera with Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control and 1080p video.

Face ID to securely authenticate and use Apple Pay.

A13 Bionic chip with the latest generation Neural Engine.

Supports fast charging.

Compatible with wireless charging.

iOS 13 with dark mode, more tools to edit photos and videos, and new privacy features

