The iPhone 14 will have more battery because it will not have Samsung chips

The iPhone 14 is expected to improve the battery thanks to the fact that Apple will do without a chip made by Samsung.

There are still 6 months left to see the iPhone 14, but we already know a lot about the next generation of Apple’s iPhone. The company has already fully defined the final design and the components it will use and it has just been revealed that the battery life of the iPhone 14 could be increased thanks to the replacement of Samsung’s 5G chips with those of TSMC.

As reported EconomicDailyNews Taiwan chip maker TSMC will replace Samsung as a supplier of the 5G chips that Apple is going to use in the iPhone 14. TSMC has a more advanced manufacturing process than Samsung with 6nm architecture, which makes them more efficient. Also this chip will be capable of also offering Wi-Fi 6E connectivityanother rumor that we had already heard.

According to information from last year’s TSMC technical forum, the 6nm RF process provides significantly reduced power consumption and area for 5G RF transceivers below 6 GHz and mmWave bands, taking performance into account. , features and battery life required by consumers. Improved performance and energy efficiency with WiFi 6/6e support.

This created chip manufactured by TSMC is expected to be the modem Qualcomm Snapdragon X65 a physically smaller chip with lower power consumption than the current X60 of the iPhone 13 manufactured by Samsung.

From 2023, everything may change since Apple will stop using Qualcomm chips to implement its own 5G modem custom designed for the iPhone, something we’d see on the iPhone 15.

While delaying the ‘iPhone Fold’, Apple thinks of a 20-inch MacBook with a folding screen

The X65 is the world’s first 10 Gigabit 5G modem and antenna system for smartphones, enabling Theoretical data download speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second. And if it is also more efficient, even better.

Related topics: Rumors, leaks and patents

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!