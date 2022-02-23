the future of cinema, according to Tom Cruise, beyond Marvel and ‘Top Gun’

Danny Ramírez is, according to Tom Cruise, part of that “new generation of stars who are the future of cinema.” This, despite the fact that most of the public does not always recognize him by name but because he is the Latino actor in the new version of ‘Top Gun’, and who accompanied the new Captain America in the Marvel series ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’.

Danny Ramírez, the son of a Mexican and a Colombian, was born in Chicago and grew up in Miami. (Courtesy photo)

As of this February 2022, Ash will also be in ‘No Exit’, his first role in a thriller, although according to what he told Yahoo Vida y Estilo, “terror” is a word that suits him better to describe the story of a group of strangers trapped during a storm at a roadside rest facility for drivers and truckers. “It’s a sinister situation that will make many people’s hair stand on end,” said the actor with a Colombian father and a Mexican mother.

For Ramírez it was “a pleasure”, since the actors spent several weeks in a place built especially for filming and “it was like going to a doll’s house every day”. The film, which will be on Hulu from February 25, is also a game with the public discovering who the villains of the story are, based on a novel titled the same as the film. “I had read it in 2017 when it came out and I loved it. When they selected me for the role, I couldn’t believe it,” she acknowledged.

‘No Exit’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘The Stars at Noon’, ‘Plus/Minus’, ‘Root Letter’ and ‘Chesnut’ are the five Ramírez movies due out in the coming months. “The pandemic complicated the dates of everything. At first I was desperate, but now I really feel that everything is going well. I can’t believe that all my works are going to come out one after the other,” he said.

That means your name will often be in the headlines and your face in front of the public. It is the dream that prompted him to drop out of engineering studies and apply to study acting at New York University’s prestigious Tisch School.

“It was a very difficult decision to make,” he recalls. Everyone in his family insisted that it was a bad idea. Danny Ramírez was on scholarship as a football player in Atlanta. In the end, the one who gave him the strength was his mother. “She told me that she had faith in me and to encourage me she decided to make a big change in her life.” After a lifetime of dreaming of being a psychologist, she left her job to pursue that career at university. “Without her I would not have been able to do any of this,” she acknowledged.

The bond between them was already more than solid. Ramírez was born in Chicago, but when his parents separated, his mother moved to Miami where he and his brother grew up, surrounded by their mother’s family. I saw his father, a native of Medellín, mainly on vacation. In fact, the conversation took place while he was in that Colombian city. “I hadn’t seen my dad since the pandemic started,” he revealed.

Ramírez’s first job in Hollywood was in 2015 as “the boy in the truck”, in an episode of the series ‘The Affair’. The following year he was “a scared student” in the series ‘Blindsopot’. He later had small roles in ‘Orange Is the New Black’, ‘The Gifted’ and ‘On My Block’. In the cinema he had more and more extensive participations until he came to his life ‘This Is Not A War Story’, an independent film in which he had the leading role as the war veteran Timothy Reyes.

Then the doors opened for him. Joaquin Torres’ character in ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​was “wonderful”. The experience as enriching as it was fun, but it also made him acutely aware of his place in the world. “I am clear about what I stand for. On my shoulders rests the image of Latino men, I am standing on the shoulders of those who opened the path that has brought me here, “he said.

For fans, the fact that Torres has appeared in a prominent Marvel series on Disney+ means that the time is coming for there to be a Latino as a member of the Avengers. He refuses to elaborate, but laughs when mentioned the scene where the Falcon leaves him in charge of the winged device that allows him to fly. Sam Wilson’s character, the Falcon in the superhero movies and series, has already become the new Captain America.

Danny Ramírez plays “Fanboy” in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, the film from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films. (Courtesy photo)

Of everything that is happening to him, the most exciting, without a doubt, is his participation in the new installment of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. His ‘Fanboy’ character is one of the would-be fighter pilots, whom Tom Cruise’s character goes to train.

As he said, working with the iconic artist is “like going to an advanced film school” in which “Tom taught us everything. It was incredible how he and his team encouraged us to be storytellers both in front of and behind the cameras. They didn’t treat us like actors who had only made B or C list movies. Every day they insisted that ‘we owe the best of ourselves to those people who are going to come see us at the use your time to see us tell a story, give yourself a break from your day to day and decide to believe in the impossible'”.

In fact, Cruise told them when they started filming that they are the future of the film industry. “He told us something like, ‘We think you guys are the next wave of movie stars that are going to be making these movies. I promise you the door is always going to be open and you’ve kept your word, which has been amazing. “, he pointed.

Of course, nothing has been as exciting as seeing Hollywood really recognize “the contribution of Latinos and the Latino public,” which represents almost 30% of those who go to the movies in the United States. Danny Ramírez assures that the type of material that has been coming to him since he began has radically changed “in quality and quantity.”

Proof of this is his role in ‘No Exit’ and everything to come, which includes two projects in which he is a producer and other plans that he has already revealed.

