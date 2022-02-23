The frozen penis of a skier in Beijing has an explanation

A skier from Winter Olympic Gamesfinnish Remi Lindholmsuffered a curious injury on February 19 after finishing a 50 kilometer race: the freezing of his penis.

The cause of this painful event was some strong winds for which the skiers’ clothing is not prepared, as they have referred to on more than one occasion. In fact, when verifying that the weather would not accompany it, it was decided to go below 50 up to 30 kilometres. But it wasn’t enough to avert disaster.

At first he didn’t seem too bothered, but when he put a hot water bottle on his member to try to revive it, it didn’t just thaw. He also regained his sensitivity, with a unbearable pain. Luckily, he recovered quickly and was able to run two more competitions. In fact, penile frostbite is an injury he knows well, as he experienced a similar event last year at a cross-country ski race in his country. Even so, the athlete managed to finish in position number 28, in a race whose winner was the Russian Alexander Bolshunov. As far as it goes, it wasn’t that bad.

The weather problem at the Winter Olympics

Not everything goes in Winter Olympic Games. To begin with, the artificial snow is not enough, although this year it is almost entirely.

It is important that the weather accompanies. If you don’t, athletes may suffer more injuries. In fact, this is something that was recently denounced in a study that concluded that in not too many years climate change will leave us alone with the city of Sapporoin Japan, as a suitable place to hold the Games.

