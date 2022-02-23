The frozen penis of a skier in Beijing has an explanation

A skier from Winter Olympic Gamesfinnish Remi Lindholmsuffered a curious injury on February 19 after finishing a 50 kilometer race: the freezing of his penis.

The cause of this painful event was some strong winds for which the skiers’ clothing is not prepared, as they have referred to on more than one occasion. In fact, when verifying that the weather would not accompany it, it was decided to go below 50 up to 30 kilometres. But it wasn’t enough to avert disaster.

At first he didn’t seem too bothered, but when he put a hot water bottle on his member to try to revive it, it didn’t just thaw. He also regained his sensitivity, with a unbearable pain. Luckily, he recovered quickly and was able to run two more competitions. In fact, penile frostbite is an injury he knows well, as he experienced a similar event last year at a cross-country ski race in his country. Even so, the athlete managed to finish in position number 28, in a race whose winner was the Russian Alexander Bolshunov. As far as it goes, it wasn’t that bad.

The weather problem at the Winter Olympics

Not everything goes in Winter Olympic Games. To begin with, the artificial snow is not enough, although this year it is almost entirely.

It is important that the weather accompanies. If you don’t, athletes may suffer more injuries. In fact, this is something that was recently denounced in a study that concluded that in not too many years climate change will leave us alone with the city of Sapporoin Japan, as a suitable place to hold the Games.

Sudden changes in temperature, for example, are bad companions for this type of athlete. And also him icy wind. The clothing of skiers and other athletes are not prepared to cushion its effects. That is why this athlete’s penis was frozen. Everything was left as a curious anecdote, but it could have been something more worrying.

Causes of Lindholm Penile Frostbite

In order for the blood to concentrate around the vital organs, the blood vessels in the peripheral areas constrict.

When we are in areas with a very low temperature, or under strong winds that make that thermal sensation even less, the blood is concentrated around the vital organs. The viscera, present in the head, chest or abdomen, are more protected. And so that the blood can concentrate there, what happens is that the blood vessels in the peripheral parts of the body are compressed. As a result, blood flow is reduced. If this happens for a short time or in a not very marked way, it is not dangerous. But if the temperature is very low or it stays cold for a long time, it can be worrying.

And what are those peripheral areas? The hands and feet to begin with. That is why it is the first thing that cools us when the temperature drops. But also the penis.

This is what happened to this athlete, who was lucky enough to have the race cut short. Thus, he was able to solve the problem of the freezing of his member sooner. If not, perhaps this participant of the Winter Olympics could have been exposed to more serious phenomena, such as gangrene.

It was not the case and, luckily, he was able to warm up his penis as soon as possible. In a very different sense from the one we usually refer to when using these terms.





