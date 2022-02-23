The five aesthetic medicine treatments that succeed in this 2022

The aesthetic medicine has undergone enormous democratization in recent years, which many people have taken advantage of to get all kinds of treatments and interventions that improve their physical characteristics or condition them to achieve a result more adjusted to the tastes of each person.

The already famous fillers that became fashionable a couple of years ago, injections of hyaluronic acid in different parts of the face, rejuvenation treatments facial or the elimination of bags and dark circles through specific vitamins are just some of the treatments that, in recent years, have captured the demand of thousands of patients.

Either way, the aesthetic medicine treatments continue to triumph also in this year 2022, so today we have set out to bring you the five key aesthetic medicine treatments that will be triumphing this season. Thus, you can work with your trusted clinic and achieve those aesthetic results so sought after.

The importance of having a quality clinic

Regardless of the type of treatment that we want to carry out, the truth is that the main point on which we should work would have to be, without a doubt, that of find a specialized medical clinic that it gives us peace of mind and that it invests, above all, in the quality of its treatments.

For this, in Spain and more specifically in the city of Barcelona, ​​we can find a lot of offer in terms of trusted clinics. In this sense, we can find some of the best aesthetic medicine centers at any of the Sarrià – Sant Gervasi aesthetic clinics, in the Barrio de Sarria, known for being a national and international benchmark in this matter.

Ultimately we are talking about a health issue that, although it is merely aesthetic or may seem superficial, the truth is that it directly affects our body. For this reason, it is truly crucial to put yourself in expert hands, backed by a quality clinic that also has years of experience in the sector.

Aesthetic treatments in trend for this season

In this season, the aesthetic treatments that are in trend are closely related to the facial care and early treatment against premature aging of the skin of the face.

Rejuvenation of the look

The aesthetic treatment of eye rejuvenation, we can find different treatments that never go out of fashion and that offer us different results: from treating and eliminating wrinkles and expression lines in this area, such as the famous crow’s feet, to eliminating bags or dark circles with certain injectable vitamin treatments.

In this sense, during this year 2022 we will continue to see how this type of aesthetic medical treatment triumphs, offering the possibility of restoring youth to any look in a simple way and with completely natural and imperceptible results.

Double chin reduction

Another of the most demanded aesthetic medicine services for this year 2022 are the interventions that aim to reduce the volume of the double chin area, directly under our chin. In fact, today, in addition to having at our disposal the fact of being able to operate on the excess volume in this area, we can also access treatments without the need for an operating room.

Thanks to this new technique, which is really the one that is in trend this season, we can eliminate the fat lodged in this area, toning the skin and helping to reduce the number of wrinkles and folds that normally appear under the chin with the Over the years.

preventive botox

For a couple of years now, there has been much discussion of treatments related to prevention of premature aging; and, in this sense, one of the most successful aesthetic medicine treatments has been preventive Botox. Through the injection of botulinum toxin we manage to provide the skin with a series of components that improve its appearance and that, in addition, nourish the skin from the inside.

Thus, preventive Botox has become fashionable among the younger public to prevent and treat in time all the signs of aging that may appear, especially in the face area.

lip augmentation

Another of the classics of aesthetic medicine that never seems to go out of style is the lip augmentation. Fortunately, today, aesthetic medicine promotes this type of intervention to achieve natural results, with which thousands of people can see small imperfections or irregularities in their lips solved.

Be that as it may, the lack of volume in the lips is a concern that has been consolidating, not only among the younger public, but also among an adult public that seeks to keep their lips healthy and nourished.

Lipotransference on the buttocks

Finally, the last aesthetic medicine treatment that will be in trend during this year 2022 is the gluteal fat transfer. It seems that having voluminous buttocks has become a real need for a large part of society, which is why aesthetic clinics currently offer many services related to achieving a volume increase in the buttocks.

In this way, by transferring fat from an area such as the abdomen to the buttocks, it offers natural results with far fewer complications than the placement of implants could bring, for example.





