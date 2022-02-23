The film with Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas was the most watched in US cinemas

Just three months after the debut of “Spider-Man: No Way Home”one of the best premieres in the history of USAits protagonist, Tom Hollandreturned to lead the box office in the North American country with “Uncharted”which raised more than 50 million dollars on its first weekend.

The new film, shot in Barcelona, ​​Spain) and in which Holland share screen with Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderaswas the first choice of the American public during the past weekend and on Monday, a holiday throughout the country for the President’s day.

A) Yes, “Uncharted” records the best theatrical debut so far this year, and has achieved it less than three months after another film starring Holland, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”became the second best premiere in the history of United States.

Both records confirm the British actor, of 25 yearsas one of the most commercially successful names in Hollywood.

For its part, channing tatum was in second position with the premiere of “dog”the feature film that marks his return to the big screen after a break of more than 5 years.

The film, which Tatum lead together with Caroline Reidentry 18 million dollars.

On “dog”the actor remembered for his role as “stripper” on Magic Mike (2012) plays ex-soldier “ranger” Briggswho along with his lulu dog, A Belgian Malinois shepherd travels the Pacific coast of the United States in order to arrive on time for the funeral of his best friend and former chauffeur.

For its part, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” came in third position with $8.5 millionwhich are added to a cumulative collection of more than 770 million on USA., where it is the third highest grossing film in history, ahead of “Avatar”which raised 760 million on 2009.

“Death on the Nile” and “Jackass Forever” closed the list of the five most viewed films of the weekend with 7.5 and 61 million raisedrespectively.