The fight between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is not even close to over

When we all thought that the mess between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie was about to end, the famous surprised us again.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt seemed to be the ideal couple in Hollywood. Watching them together, it was easy to forget the controversial beginning of their relationship and when they appeared as a family, everything seemed to have been worth it. The couple finally got married in 2014 after 9 years of relationship but in September 2016, Angelina filed for divorce from Brad and took years to admit that she did it because she feared for the safety of her family.

Between testimonies and requests to the court that would last until 2019, leaving economic issues and the custody of their children still pending, both figures have been very hermetic about the reasons for their separation, but the trigger indicated occurred on a plane flight in the They were arguing, so Maddox Jolie-Pitt intervened. As far as is known, Brad responded by raising his voice, but although the actor denies having had physical contact that could be seen as abuse, Angelina was not willing to find out and made the decision to separate at that moment that changed her forever.

Who would have thought that years later they would become involved in another legal process? It turns out that Brad is the one who is suing Angelina now, for not informing him about the sale of his stake in Chateau Miraval, the same French vineyard where they got married in 2008 between Marseille and Nice, where they had a residence with 35 rooms, a moat, a chapel, and a vineyard, and which they had agreed not to sell separately. Together they owned the majority of the property, but now that Angelina has sold her share, it puts Brad at a disadvantage and that’s why he’s suing his ex-wife this time around. The couple paid nearly $29 million for the property, which in turn was covered 60% by Brad and 40% by Angelina, giving him a certain advantage over the value of the property.

According to a legal document, the new owner that came into play with Jolie’s departure is a Luxembourg-based liquor manufacturer, which is controlled by Russian Yuri Shefler. For this reason, Ben has gone to court, because he assures that Angelina failed to treat her with respect to giving her purchase preference in case she wanted to leave her part in society. In the lawsuit, Pitt’s defense has shown that Angelina had been away from the property for years while Brad took care of her maintenance so that it would continue to be profitable to date. For her part, Jolie had evidenced the blockade imposed by Brad to prevent him from selling her stake in the vineyard.

