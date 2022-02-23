The Faculty of Medicine performs antigen tests on its community

Protected Return FACMED

As part of Multilayer Model of the strategy “FACMED Protected Return”, the Faculty of Medicine of

UNAM performs rapid tests for the detection of antigens for SARS-CoV-2, the causal agent of COVID-19. This test, with high specificity, is performed using a swab to take a sample of fluid from the nasopharynx and allows the presence of certain specific proteins of the virus to be detected, which allows an infected patient to be detected, even if they are asymptomatic. Due to the fast obtaining of the result, approximately 10 minutes, the tests are highly efficient.

“If this test comes out positive, it means that the patient has COVID-19. It is important to clarify that we do not seek to be a diagnostic center, but to be sampling monitors for preventive detection in asymptomatic cases. We do random sampling and from this we see who could be asymptomatic carriers, to take the necessary follow-up measures and prevent outbreaks from occurring within our community, “explained the doctor Carlos Andres Garcia And brownCoordinator of Community Services and Health Responsible.

These tests are only for the community of the Faculty and to perform them, 60 people are randomly selected per day among students, academics and administrative staff. On the other hand, if a student, worker or academic were green in their application “UNAM Health COVID-19”but once symptoms are present at the Faculty facilities, they could go to the testing site to carry out an assessment and follow-up.

Sampling times depend exclusively on the strategy “FACMED Protected Return”, because there are days in which the majority of the students attend in the morning, in those cases the schedule is from 9:30 to 11:30 hours; when there is the presence of mixed and evening groups, the hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. As for the location, it will depend on the agglomeration of the spaces according to the same schedules and that there is a place with good ventilation.

In the event that any member of the community tests positive, a follow-up team will provide guidance for their care and isolation and will ask for personal data, as well as information on the people with whom they were in contact in the last five days to reduce the possibility of contagion and being able to initiate a study of cases and contacts; however, and according to the specialist, by correctly implementing and respecting all the measures considered in the “FACMED Protected Return”, the possibility of becoming infected is less than 0.5 percent. Similarly, it is important to know that if any student has moderate or severe symptoms, he will be referred to his assigned clinic or to the one that is entitled to the UNAM medical insurance.

It is contemplated that these tests be carried out until April 1, however, they can be extended according to demand.

Eric Ramirez