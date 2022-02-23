The delivery of eight Oscars 2022 awards will not be broadcast live

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Hollywood has announced new changes in the Oscars 2022 gala. In its efforts to recover audience, which includes the creation of recognition for the movie and the favorite scene of the public, chosen by voting through Twitter, now the organizers have decided to remove eight awards from the live ceremony and deliver them before the televised gala begins to speed up and give rhythm to the ceremony that will be held on March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

In a letter signed by David Rubinpresident of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Oscars have announced that the awards show in eight categories will not be broadcast live, but will be edited to air an excerpt during the ceremony.

The awards for best documentary short film, best editing, best make-up, best original soundtrack, best production design, best animated short film, best live-action short film and best sound will not be broadcast live. by this measure Two of the four Spanish nominees, Alberto Mielgo and Alberto Iglesias, will therefore be affectedOscar nominees for best animated short and best soundtrack, respectively.

“This year’s producers and the Academy have made the decision that every award category must appear on the television broadcast, although eight awards will initially be presented at the Dolby Theater in the hour before the live broadcast. They will not perform at the preshow or on the red carpet, as some have speculated. Instead, the in-person ceremony at the Dolby Theater will kick off an hour earlier to introduce eight award categories before the live broadcast begins.”

Rubin attributes this decision to the need to raise the audience after the 2021 gala was the least seen in history.

“We recognize that this is a live television broadcast and that we must prioritize the audience to increase viewer participation and maintain dynamism,” the letter explains. The Hollywood Reporter highlights that the awards ceremony of these eight categories will be recorded, edited and broadcast later along with the rest of the ceremony.

The Academy acknowledges that this decision may raise a “fairness” issue, but stresses that its goal is to “find a balance where the nominees, the winners, and the audience have a rewarding experience.” In addition, the institution is committed to evaluating in the future “other ways to make our show more entertaining and more exciting for everyone involved.”

“All award-winning filmmakers and artists in all categories will enjoy their ‘Oscar moment’ of celebration that they deserve on the Dolby stage in front of the audience,” the institution qualifies. “For the audience at home, the structure of the show does not change, although will become tighter and more electric with this new cadenceand the live broadcast should end with the best picture category at the three-hour mark.”

The actresses Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will be the presenters of the 94th edition of the awards, in which the public will be able to choose their favorite movie and scene of the year via Twitter.

‘The power of the dog’, The applauded film by Jane Campion, is positioned as a favorite for the 2022 Oscars with 12 nominations. It is followed by ‘Dune’, the science fiction epic by Denis Villeneuve, with 10 nominations, and ‘Belfast’, the film directed by Kenneth Branagh, and ‘West Side Story’, the new version of the musical directed by Steven Spielberg, both with seven nominations.

This edition of the Oscars has ten titles among the nominees for best film of the year: ‘Belfast’, ‘CODA’, ‘Don’t Look Up’, ‘Drive My Car’, ‘Dune’, ‘The Williams Method’, ‘Licorice Pizza’, ‘The Power of the Dog’, ‘West Side Story’ and ‘The alley of lost souls’.

The ceremony will have an important Spanish presence with four artists among the nominees. And it is that in addition to the aforementioned Alberto Iglesias, candidate for the Oscar for the best soundtrack for ‘Madres paralleles’, and Alberto Mielgo director of ‘The wiper’, nominated for the best animated short film, are also among the candidates Penélope Cruz, who she opts for the award for best actress for ‘Madres paralleles’; Javier Bardem, nominated for the award for best actor for ‘Ser los Ricardo’.