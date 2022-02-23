the company will close its launcher on PC and move all its works to Steam

Total paradigm shift for Bethesda. The company has just announced an important decision such as the permanently suspend the Bethesda.net launcher service. The idea is to transfer all the works from its catalog to the Steam library, with the users themselves being able to carry out said migration.

This process will begin in April, although we are left without a specific date. In that month you can link Bethesda.net accounts to Steam accounts in a simple way and thus start all the necessary steps. For everyone’s peace of mind, absolutely all the progress made so far will be kept, a very important detail for online titles like Fallout 76.

Despite everything, we can continue to access our account at Bethesda.net through the company’s website. There will be no cost to migrate to Steam and the list of friends will also be preserved to continue making games together.

In the case of the apocalyptic work, all the test phases of the PTS (Public Test Server) will only be available for PC through Steam. Regarding the Fallout 1st subscription, it should be noted that it will not automatically renew in April, so you will have to do it manually already in Steam. All this if in your case the subscription expires in April.

Be very careful with this point, since the deactivation process of the Bethesda.net application will begin to take place From May, at which point it will be impossible to access your library. Therefore, it is recommended to migrate to Steam as soon as possible. Meanwhile, Bethesda has already shown what the Fallout 76 roadmap will be for this year 2022. A multitude of events, content, and missions await us in the Yermo.