The children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: this is their great transformation

Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox came into the life of the actress in just six years. Angelina Jolie became Maddox’s mother in 2002, when she decided to adopt the little boy in Cambodia. Shortly after, two other adopted children arrived and another three as a result of her relationship with Brad Pitt. Brad adopted the actress’s children, and they all bear the surname Jolie Pitt. Now, each has begun to go their own way.

maddox, biochemistry student

The eldest of Angelina’s children is now 20 years old and is studying Biochemistry at Yonsei University in South Korea. In 2017 he participated in the film First they killed my father directed by his mother. In her parents’ divorce she has taken sides with Angelina and wants to give up his father’s surname.

Maddox I was born in Cambodia on August 5, 2001 and was adopted by Angelina a few months later.

Pax, future DJ

Angelina’s second son is 18 years old and was born in Vietnam. His mother has said that he loves music and that he wants to be a DJ, although he is also passionate about photography. Like all the children of the actress, he has had a presence in some of her films, in this case Pax acted in malefic.

Pax was adopted by Angelina and Brad in 2007 when he was 3 years old. He was abandoned by his mother, addicted to heroin, in an orphanage. Although he is older than his sisters, he came into the family after Zahara and Shiloh.

Zahara, jewelry designer

Angelina’s third daughter is 16 years old. I lent her voice in the movie Kung Fu Panda 3 and also had a small role in malefic. In 2019 he partnered with jeweler Robert Procop to create the Zahara jewelry collection, which was sold at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York and in other US and Australian stores. In 2009, her mother took him to see her country of origin.

Zahara she was adopted in 2005 in Ethiopia. It is said that her biological mother suffered abuse and that, when she was born, she could not support her and left her in an orphanage with severe malnutrition. Angelina has never said anything about Zahara’s origin.

Shiloh, the most famous baby in the world

When Shiloh was born in Namibia in 2006, as the first biological child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, she became the most famous baby in the world. Her parents sold the first pictures of her for 10 million dollars which they put towards her foundation. Shiloh is also the first baby to have a wax image at Madame Tussaud’s in New York.

For years Shiloh has dressed like a boy, emulating his two older brothers, and asked to be called John at home. However, in his last public appearances with his mother, he has been seen wearing Angelina’s clothes, whom he greatly resembles. A few days ago a video of Shiloh dancing became viral on networks.

Vivienne, Malfica’s baby

Vivienne, who was born in France in 2008, is one of Angelina’s twin daughters who has just turned 13. How could it be otherwise, also has had its role in Malfies.

Knox and Kung Fu Panda

Knox, like other of his brothers, participated in kung fu pandatoimitation animal sounds.

