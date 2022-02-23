The children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pirtt will soon go to court and could testify in favor of their mother

The eldest children of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie will soon go to court to testify in the midst of the legal battle waged by their parents for the custody of minors.

An article published by Star magazine reveals that the older children are willing to take the stand and testify in favor of the mother, because “they are fed up” with the drama that the couple has experienced since their separation.

The children of the actors hope that the legal situation ends, even if that means ending the relationship they have with their father.

Relatives close to the couple told the magazine that the young people could give testimonies that would affect Brad and benefit his mother.

They also indicated that Angelina has photos that would show Brad’s violent behavior, as well as videos and witness testimonies, although the actor has vehemently denied it.

In addition, it could finally be known what exactly happened in 2016 when the family was traveling by private jet, which led to a child abuse investigation.

A source said the alleged evidence shows a drunken Brad exiting the plane and taking an airport golf cart for a ride, nearly running over airline workers.

Presumably Angelina would have incendiary pieces of evidence to affect Brad and solve the case in his favor.

The source felt that Angelina believes the children will take her side in court and gives her the confidence to do so. For her part, Brad isn’t about to sit back and let Angelina win.

The two have saved some text and email exchanges to use in court. They each have access to words and phrases that would fuel their discussion, and that could come back to haunt them.

Maddox, the eldest son, is the one all the younger brothers listen to, he is extremely protective of his mother and considers Brad an aggressor, the source explained to the magazine.