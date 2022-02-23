The CDMX “performed an unethical experiment” by delivering kits with ivermectin to patients with Covid-19: British Medical Journal

the scientific magazine British Medical Journal (BMJ) described as “unethical” the inclusion made by the government of the Mexico City from ivermectin in kits given to people who tested positive for Covid-19.

In an article published yesterday on the official website of the BMJ, it is pointed out that in other parts of the world, such as the United States, the use of ivermectin to treat the Covid-19even though there are no concrete data on its efficacy in humans against this disease.

“The government of Mexico City delivered last year nearly 200,000 ‘kits based on ivermectin‘ to people who had tested positive for Covid-19without telling them that they were subjects of an experiment on the efficacy of the drug”, indicates the article signed by Owen Dyerjournalist who works at the BMJ.

The results of this experiment, signed by public officials from the country’s capital, were published in an article posted on the popular server SocArXivbut drew criticism because those who received the kits were not specified as part of an experimental procedure.

In response to requests from public opinion and experts in the field, SocArXiv decided to remove this article from its platform, calling it “very poor quality or deliberately false and misleading”.

The site’s steering committee said it had responded “to a wave of people begging us to act” to “prevent the newspaper from causing further damage.”

“The document is spreading misinformation, promoting unproven medical treatment in the midst of a global pandemic. The document is part of and justification for a government program that unethically dispenses (or dispensed) unethically unproven drugs apparently without due consent or appropriate ethical protections,” the BMJ quoted the platform. SocArXiv.

Among the main authors of this experiment are Joseph Merinodirector of the Digital Agency for Public Innovation of the Mexico Cityand Olivia Lopez Arellanosecretary of health of the capital of the country.

The BMJ also showed the criticism it made of the capital’s government against those who wanted their article to stop publishing, even calling this decision “colonialist and authoritarian.”

