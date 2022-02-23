THE BEST DOES NOT ALWAYS WIN: Lionel Messi’s interesting reflection on why it is so difficult to win the UEFA Champions League

In his brilliant professional career, Lionel Messi has been a 4-time UEFA Champions League champion. The Argentine star has already been quite successful in the world’s top competition at club level. However, he wants more.

His goal in Paris is to help PSG feel – for the first time in its history – on the continental throne. Although, with all the experience he has accumulated, he knows things should be taken slowly.

The European Cup is not like other tournaments. Each step must be taken with intensity, of course, but also with discretion and calm. To lift the orejonYou don’t necessarily have to be the team that plays the best, but the most emotionally balanced, intelligent and detailed.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or defines the UCL as a competition of details.

MESSI’S REFLECTION ON THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

“Winning the Champions League is complicated, because it is a competition where the best are, because any detail, any mistake, can leave you out when competing against such big clubs. I think we have a team to try to get it. I think we are very excited and we really want to be able to do it. But you have to go easy. Because, as I say, it is difficult to win the Champions League. The best does not always win. And you have to be aware of all the details and be a great team. In the end, the strong teams are the ones that achieve their goals. And we are on the road and in search of becoming even stronger “expressed the Rosario crack, in an interview for the official PSG media.

Undefeated Data. PSG have never been able to win the UEFA Champions League. In 2020, after reaching the final, they were one step away from glory.

Did you know…? Lionel Messi has recorded 120 goals and 35 assists in 149 games played in the UEFA Champions League. Craziness.