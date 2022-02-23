‘The Batman’, Warner’s eighth attempt to resurrect his favorite hero

Zoe Kravitz and Robert Pattinsontwo promising actors who are willing to breathe new life into the Batman movies with The Batman: The Bat and The Catinserting the novelty of the duo with an unpublished cat woman. Both of them, will come to have fun today the anthillto present the film that will be released next March 4 in theaters.

It is the eighth change of protagonist that Warner attempts in his film career of the heroes responsible for the League of Justice to save the expectation for one of its most acclaimed heroes, Batman. He tried it with Lewis Wilson (1943), later with Val Kilmer (1939), Adam West (1960), Michael Keaton (1989), George Clooney (1997), Christian bale (2005), Ben Affleck (2016) -the eternal Batman- and finally with Robert Pattinson (2022), where he will change the meaning of the game, adding the secret ingredient of including the one who is presented as his wife in the comics, cat woman, played on this occasion by Zoë Kravitz and where Batman will no longer be just Batman. Warner already did it in 2016 facing Batman and Superman, achieving an extraordinary result, becoming number 1 with almost 70% of the market.

Initially, Warner and DC wanted to have Ben Affleck in their movie, after the great numbers he had given them in the previous two films playing the bat. However, the script did not end up convincing the actor and the project was gradually delayed until Affleck got out of the car.. First as a screenwriter, then as a director, and finally as an actor, emerging to Pattinson as a good opportunity.

What will ‘The Batman’ be about?

Director Matt Reeves and his creative team, seek to make this, best batman movie never done. The film tells the story of how Batman investigates the corruption between officials and high-level characters that runs through Gotham City. As always, a murder -or a bizarre event- provokes the climax From the film and with a series of cryptic clues, the world’s greatest detective plunges into an investigation that will lead to encounters with Selina Kyle aka Catwoman, Oswald Cobblepot aka the Penguin, Carmine Falcone and Edward Nashton aka Riddler. As the magnitude of the detective’s malevolent plans progresses, Batman focuses on forging new relationships, unmask the culprit and bring justice to the abuse of power and to the corruption that is ravaging his city.

The true story of Batman and Catwoman

as we counted, DC Comics has rebooted its universe several times. So there are different versions of the relationship between the bat Man and the cat Woman. Until now, it is known that he is a vigilante superhero and she is a skilled thief, who is considered the first enemy, along with the Joker, of Batman. Although the term ‘Super Hero‘ has been demystified by Robert Pattinson himself, for being a character devoid of superpowers, coining a more appropriate one: ‘hero’.

However, in the golden age of comics, the cat woman character It is not based solely on theft. As they reflect, she loses her memory and dedicates herself to robbery, but when she recovers her memories, she helps Batman in his missions, proving that she is not a thief. Later, she returns to the suburbs of crime, although always positioning herself in defense of Batman.

Your relationship in Earth-Two led them to marry already have a daughter named Helena Wayne (Huntress). And then in Batman: Year OneFrank Miller turns her into a prostitute, a character that did not quite convince DC Comics.

Finally, the relationship that has conquered the viewers is that of Love Hate that the characters always share. Starting with Catwoman as a villain in the film and ending as Batman’s assistant -after multiple betrayals- showing a visible attraction between them.

Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson in ‘The Anthill’

Tonight, the anthill will receive the two stars of Hollywood to present the film. Robert (London, 1986) hasn’t been through the program for almost 10 years, and for Zoë (Los Angeles, 1988) its the first time.

The actress, in addition to being daughter of famous musician Lenny Kravitx and actress Lisa Bonethas played important roles in major productions (Big Little Liess, Fantastic Animals, Divergent or X Men). In addition, it has a important career in the world of modelingworking for great brands in the industry such as Yves Saint Laurent Vera Wang.

Robert Pattinson, meanwhile, is known for appearing in movies like Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, be the famous vampire of the saga Twilight and for playing Neil in Tenetin addition to his long cinematographic journey.