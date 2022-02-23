The Batman, Robert Pattinson’s “dark film”. When is it released in Mexico?

– Advertisement –



The Dark Knight returns to theaters with “TheBatman”, the new movie starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz.

This new film comes after the resounding failure of Ben Affleck As the Bat Man. Her role was highly criticized by lovers of dc worldbecause a few years before the director Christopher Nolan and the actor Christian bale They had given us one of the best superhero sagas.

However, DC Comics and Warner Bros. they return to bet on the gloomy adventures of “Batman” with a new cast and, especially, new villains.

In this plot, BruceWayne (Robert Pattinson) has been a night vigilante for two years now. But even so, corruption and insecurity continue to invade the streets of Gotham City. Now, an assassin is targeting officials and the elite of gothic. Batman will have to navigate a series of cryptic clues to find the villain.

“The Batman” will feature performances by Zoe Kravitz (Catwoman), Colin Farrell (The Penguin) and Paul Dano (The Riddler).

The film directed by Matt Reeves will be released in Mexico next March 2. You can already buy your presale tickets in chains like Cinepolis and Cinemex.