The 29 Worst Movie Mistakes From Captain Marvel To Titanic

Amidst the praise for Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” an eagle-eyed celebrity viewer spotted a glaring historical inaccuracy in the blockbuster film.

The moment occurs towards the end of the film, when Leonardo DiCaprio’s character, Rick Dalton, is reported to have returned to Hollywood from Europe in a Boeing 747. But it was John Travolta, himself an airplane enthusiast and trained pilot, who he said this would have been impossible since the film is set in 1969.

“Well, the 747 had its test flight in February 1969, but it entered service in January 1970. Nine months to go! I would have been in a Boeing 707!” he said.

We can forgive Tarantino for that. But it’s hard to believe that some slip-ups, whether it’s Judy Garland sans her ruby ​​red shoes in “The Wizard of Oz” or Julia Roberts eating a croissant that she swaps for a pancake in “Pretty Woman,” have actually made it through the editing process. .

according to the website Movie MistakesCaptain Marvel, starring Brie Larson, features no fewer than 60 blunders in its two-hour run.

Is there a movie where someone hasn’t screwed up?

Here, we list 29 movie mistakes you might not have caught.

Batman (1989)

The Tim Burton-directed superhero movie has multiple blunders, but a major one occurs when Joker and his team deface paintings in a museum. One of his gang members hits a painting with his hands covered in red paint, but in the next shot the handprints have disappeared from the artwork.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

Rick Dalton, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, flies back to Hollywood in a Boeing 747. But it would have been a 707. The movie was set in 1969, and the 747 entered service in January 1970.

The Graduate (1967)

Dustin Hoffman’s character drives in the wrong direction across the Bay Bridge in San Francisco on his way to Berkeley, California. He rides on the upper deck of the bridge for traffic going from California to San Francisco.

Continue reading the story

Pretty Woman (1990)

There is a continuity issue at breakfast when Julia Roberts’ character takes a bite out of a croissant. Ella is in the hotel room with her co-star Richard Gere, but when the camera pans back to her, she transforms into a pancake. Then when she takes a second bite of the pancake, she only has a bite mark.

North by Northwest (1959)

One of the children who plays an extra in Alfred Hitchcock’s film covers his ears a few seconds before Eva Marie Saint’s character unexpectedly fires a gun at Cary Grant’s character in the Mount Rushmore cafeteria.

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Bullet holes can be seen in the walls of the apartment where John Travolta and Samuel L Jackson’s characters go to get a briefcase but it’s before the shooting takes place.

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)

John Connors’ plane numbers keep changing in the movie. When he is in the runway hangar, he is N3035C, but once he is flying, the numbers change to N3413F.

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Judy Garland is not wearing her iconic ruby ​​red slippers in the scene where the trees are throwing apples at Dorothy and the Scarecrow. Instead, she can be seen wearing plain black shoes.

American Sniper (2015)

The baby Bradley Cooper is holding as he adjusts to civilian life after the Iraq war is plastic. In fact, it looked so fake that even he admitted it was “crazy.”

Independence Day (1996)

When computer expert David Levinson, played by Jeff Goldblum, throws a tantrum on the hanger it houses, the captured alien ship knocks over a container labeled “Art Dept.” Clearly a set designer left it there by mistake.

Fast and Furious (2001)

In one scene where Jesse and Tran are running, Tran is wearing a tank top, but in the next shot he’s in a tank top. Nobody noticed when they edited it?

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011)

We were always told that Harry Potter had his mother’s blue eyes. But when we see Lily Potter as a child, she has brown eyes.

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977)

When a group of stormtroopers enter a control room, one of them accidentally hits his head on a door. The actor responsible, Laurie Good, couldn’t believe she made it to the final film.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

There is a crew member wearing a cowboy hat and looking out to sea behind Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow on the pirate ship.

Quantum of Solace (2008)

A street cleaner behind Daniel Craig’s James Bond pretends to sweep the road, but holds his broom several inches above the ground.

Ten Things I Hate About You (1999)

When Bianca accidentally shoots a gym teacher with an arrow, an extra playing a student runs off to get urgent help, but once he thinks he’s out of place, he stops and looks into the camera.

Brave Heart (1995)

There is a modern car in the background of a big battle scene. Considering the movie is set in the 13th century, it’s hard to imagine how it turned out in the final cut.

Django Unchained (2012)

Leonardo DiCaprio accidentally cut his hand while filming a scene where he hits the table with his hand and breaks a glass. But instead of yelling “cut”, he continued his character. Tarantino liked it so much that he kept it in the movie.

Captain Marvel (2019)

Many of the bugs are related to the movie’s 1990s period. These include computers using a poorly dated version of Windows and Carol Danvers’ memories being jolted by a Nirvana song that didn’t come out until after that she left Earth.

Spider-Man (2002)

Toby McGuire’s Spider-Man saves Mary Jane from Kirsten Dunst from a group of attackers. He throws them through a couple of windows before kissing her upside down in the rain. But during her romantic embrace, the windows behind her are perfectly intact.

Halloween (1978)

John Carpenter’s slasher film, starring Jamie Lee Curtis, was set in the fictional town of Haddonfield, Illinois, but all the cars have California license plates and there are shots of palm trees, as the film was shot in Southern California.

The Goonies (1985)

At the end of the cult movie, Data tells reporters that the octopus was really scary, but this is actually referring to a deleted scene. It was only added back for the Disney Channel version.

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Eagle-eyed fans have noted that Ant-Man can be seen in two places at once during the final battle scene: in the truck and in his giant form, fighting alongside the other Avengers.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

Merry and Pippin are captured by Orcs at the beginning of the film and Pippin is seen in handcuffs. But he no longer has them at the fight scene. And then they reappear on her wrists a few moments later.

Gladiator (1999)

Ridley Scott’s epic film took place many centuries before fuel vehicles. But during the Battle of Carthage, a gas canister can be seen on the back of a chariot when it flips over.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

There is a confusion about whether it is day or night at the beginning of the stock market heist scene in the Christopher Nolan movie. It’s clearly daylight, but suddenly, after the police chase, it’s pitch dark.

Titanic (1997)

When Jack (Leonardi DiCaprio), painting a nude Rose (Kate Winslet), tells her to come over to the bed and then says he means the couch, it was DiCaprio who was wrong. But James Cameron kept him in the movie because he was funny.

Jurassic World (2015)

The blockbuster featured around 33 blunders, including a scene where lead actor Chris Pratt talks to co-star Bryce Dallas Howard without moving his mouth. In another scene, a cracked phone screen seems suddenly fixed.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO