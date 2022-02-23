Tesla opens several vacancies for Mexico with these requirements

The electric car manufacturer Tesla updated his job bank in Mexicoso if you are looking for work and live in Nuevo León this may interest you.

the company of Elon Musk Looking for Supply Chain Manager, Field Service Sales Technician and Logistics Analyst in Mexico.

Supply Chain Manager at Tesla

Location: San Nicolas de los Garza, Nuevo Leon

Tasks to do:

Responsible for the development, negotiation and management of existing and developing Tesla contract manufacturing partners.

Develop, negotiate, and execute parts and assembly cost strategy.

Drive continuous cost reduction and avoidance initiatives through ad hoc price negotiations.

Lead on-site management of contract manufacturing partners to manage development builds, risk mitigation, and ramp to comply with Tesla’s Electronic Data Interchange (EDI).

Assess technical and business risks through data-driven analysis and development of robust risk mitigation alternatives.

Supervise the planning of materials (Clear to build), inventory control, analysis and projections of excess and obsolete (E&O), preparation of materials for new products, logistics preparation of the companies of level 2/3 that supply the parts to the companies level 1/2.

Conduct all communications, up and down through the organization; pose key issues and options for resolution to the executive team.

Influence product manufacturing capacity, testing capacity, and supply chain responsiveness in pursuit of low cost and flexibility, while managing quality.

Develop key performance measures for chosen providers and negotiate on multiple variables to award longer-term strategic contracts that result in significant cost reductions and improved service levels.

Manage the relationships and performance of the respective suppliers, including, but not limited to, the resolution of disputes. Executive management reports.

Create and maintain reports and summaries on a regular (weekly/daily) basis to support business growth.

Requirements:

More than three years of experience in supply chain management.

Knowledge of any of the following is preferred: Mechanical Subassemblies, Housings, Castings, Plastics, Grinding, Stamping, CNC, Mills, Lathes, etc. (can be changed depending on the assigned product)

Strong communication skills with the ability to work in multinational environments.

Experience in manufacturing, process engineering or product development Ability to multitask, prioritize and work in an extremely fast paced environment.

Proficient with Microsoft Office applications, particularly Microsoft Excel. Results oriented and attention to detail.

Strong interpersonal skills and ability to present to management.

An understanding of cost concepts, cost reduction, modeling, etc. is preferred.

Ability to travel frequently

Logistics Analyst at Tesla

Location: Nuevo Leon, Nuevo Leon

Tasks to do:

Engineering and manufacturing supply chain strategy to support a high volume and complex supply chain. Lead a cross-functional team including production, planning and warehouse to determine short and long term strategy. Implements system projects, processes, configurations, and changes/optimizations according to plans. Develop KPIs, lead review meetings, and develop projects across IT, operations, and strategy to improve the performance of third-party logistics providers. Issue statistical or detailed reports to stakeholders as requested, including improving operational efficiency, cost reduction, and capacity planning. Oversee the initial setup of a large volume of import shipments. Monitor the execution of incoming shipments to support smooth production. Supervise the reservation and coordinate the most profitable and efficient means to import/export, design and manufacture goods within the expected requirements. Extract data from the internal database. Analyze, collect, and publish logistics metrics and dashboards for Tesla logistics leadership.



Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Supply Chain or the equivalent of experience and evidence of exceptional ability.

3+ years of professional experience in manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and/or evidence of exceptional ability.

Strong analytical and organizational skills; ability to code in SQL and Tableau and drill down into the data.

Demonstrated communication, leadership and problem solving skills. Ability to write, speak and present effectively and persuasively at all levels.

Strong analytical and organizational skills; ability to succeed in situations with high degrees of variation and complexity.

Self-directed initiative to obtain and implement extensive knowledge of logistics best practices.

Field Service Sales Technician

Location: Nuevo Leon, Nuevo Leon

Tasks to do:

Perform required preventive maintenance activities on commercial inverters to maintain warranty coverage.

Respond to corrective maintenance cases on commercial solar PV, commercial energy storage systems, vehicle charging stations, and accurately update online case records.

Attend and demonstrate outstanding performance at multiple investor training schools.

Drafting of reports, when necessary, to meet the deliverables in commercial operation and maintenance contracts.

Work closely with members of the Operations Engineering Systems Reliability team to respond to open case instructions and provide data when requested.

Prioritize conflicting and escalated work requests.

Respond to customer concerns about the performance or functionality of their system.

Ensuring that company vehicle, tools, electronics, software and property are accounted for and cared for at all times.

Work collaboratively with electric vehicle charging teams to understand system and installation requirements.

Support the continuous development and improvement of the Tesla field service team.

Requirements:

Preferred experience of 5 years in the industry, installation, maintenance and troubleshooting of solar photovoltaic systems, battery storage or electric vehicle charging stations.

A valid journeyman electrician card is required as a minimum to perform electrical work in the states where the candidate will perform the work

Experience in the electrical industry preferred

Understanding the NEC codes related to solar photovoltaic installations

Knowledge of NFPA 70E practices

Proficiency in installing grid-tied inverters and capable of working with various floor and ceiling mount racking systems.

Ability to stay organized in a fast-paced environment with aggressive schedules

Ability to work in extreme environments, eg hot sun, sub-zero, crawl spaces, etc.

In the following link: https://www.tesla.com/es_MX/careers/search/?country=MX you can apply to the vacancies.