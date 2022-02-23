Taya Valkyrie on her confusing and short step in WWE

Last year saw several Superstar debuts in WWE NXT. One of those superstars was the wrestler and wife of John Morrison, Taya Valkyrie. This WWE professional wrestler was presented as a great novelty within the programming of the old NXT Black and Gold. However, her step was from more to less and even worse with the transition to NXT 2.0.

Taya Valkyrie comments on the good and bad of her time in WWE

During an appearance on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, Taya Valkyrie opened up about the step she had during her stay in WWE. The former WWE Superstar discussed the things he practiced and perfected during company training. However, with the arrival of NXT 2.0 everything changed drastically for her to the point of having a very confusing moment in her career as a fighter and then she ended up being fired from her.

“Wrestlemania weekend came and Presley (his dog) made his NXT debut before me. Everything was very good. It was like, ‘Okay, this is a totally different situation than I’ve ever had or been in before. But if I survived all the exercises and all the hours I spent in this kind of environment in the other places, I’m sure I can make it here too.’ And that’s what I did. I did sit-ups, I spent extra time in the ring, I trained pretty much every day, I did promo classes, I pitched some ideas and I had brainstorming sessions.

Road Dogg and I would sit and talk about various things for a long time. and I just, I had all this, I had color charts. I think a lot about these details because they matter to me and I love them. So things were really good. As you can see what happened, things were changing as time went by. Then came 2.0 (NXT 2.0) and I feel like that’s when a considerably huge change happened.

It was the most confusing experience in my entire life. After having worked, as I mentioned, everywhere. I was just like, ‘What’s going on?’”

