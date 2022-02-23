Super Bowl 2022 LIVE: The Rock was in charge of presenting the teams | Cincinnati Bengals | Los Angeles Rams | Super Bowl LVI | WWE | VIDEO | RMMD EMCC | FULL-SPORTS

Although he is now world famous for his Hollywood movies and his time in WWE, The Rock had a very difficult start to his career. Dwayne Johnson, before being the star he is, wanted to be an NFL player; however, he never made it to the elite. Today, almost 27 years after that moment, he could afford to be in the Super Bowl LVI as presenter.

The Rock was in charge of presenting the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at the SoFi Stadium in the Californian city. Following the US national anthem, the Hollywood star appeared on the field of play and set the crowd ablaze with his trademark microphone skills.

“Finally, the Super Bowl has returned to Los Angeles,” began The Rock on the return of the great game to the Californian city after 55 years. Just days before, the former wrestler had shown his excitement at being part of the “Super Bowl”.

“I knew in my heart that I was going to make it in the CFL (Canadian League) and have a very successful career in the NFL, maybe even win a Super Bowl. But none of those dreams came true.”The Rock wrote in the run-up to the American football final.

Super Bowl 2022: the preview

The Cincinnati team comes to this instance after beating the Kansas City Chiefs by a tight 27-24 in the final of the North Division of the American Conference (AFC). This surprising team managed to overcome an 18-point lead against the favourite.

The Bengals hope to make history by lifting their first Vince Lombardi trophy, since they previously reached the last game twice, however, they lost them. The team fell 26-21 to the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XVI and then in the XXIII edition they succumbed to the same rival 20-16.

The squad led by Zac Taylor has many youngsters on their roster like Joa Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase who are their main stars. Likewise, the kicker Evan MCPherson is another of the most valued figures, since he never missed any of his attempts.

The Rams reached this stage after beating the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 in the final of the Western Division of the National Conference (NFC). The Los Angeles squad gave a big surprise, because they did not start as favorites in the bets.