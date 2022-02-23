Successful track and field evaluative

Wednesday, February 23, 2022



00:45

In an intense day of pure athletics, last Saturday at the “Fray M. Esquiú” Capital Sports Center, the first evaluation of the National 10,000 m was held, an event that was sponsored by the Municipality of the Capital and was accompanied by the Secretary of Sports.

Organized and supervised by Asocat, in the 10,000 m Catamarca classified two athletes to the National in U23. David Nieva, from Siján, entered with 34m.42s and Ezequiel López (Santa María) 35m.51s. In this race the third was Laureano Rodríguez.

In the afternoon the activities continued with a large number of children and young people who promise to be the future of athletics.

Finally Asocat delivered a recognition to the belicho athlete Sergio Córdoba, by the Municipality of Belén, after the race that took place in his honor.

Thanks

Asocat thanked Brico Shop and Hamburgo for their contribution, as well as teachers Hugo González, Juan Carlos Leiva, Nora Flores, María, Belén, Flavio Martínez, María Coronel, Eliana Aybar (Belén), Juan Silva, Fernando Monguillot and Guillermo Perna, from the Municipality of the Capital.

Classification

Test: 50 m flat

children

Participated: Zoe Vergara – Victoria Vergara – Malena Sofía Carrizo – Ámbar Mansilla – Lucía Olmos – Santino Ruiz – Bastian Ochoa – Sofía Gershani.

80m flat U14

Gentlemen

1- Emilio Valdez 12s.21

2- Stefano Aybar 13s.26

3- Nahum Buenader 13s.79

4- Leonardo Gersani 14s.93

Ladies

1- Maria Milagros Eyebrows 14s.51

100m flat U18

Gentlemen

1- Baptist Bordon 15s.31

u 20

1- Jorge Narvaez 13s.39

2- Carlos Munoz 13s.71

3- Lucas Contreras 14s.14

4- Facundo Vergara 14s.30

Greater

1- Facundo Davila 14s.94

2- Adriano Quiroga 15s.24

3- Javier Vergara 15s.49

4- Juan P. Ahumada 16s.52

Ladies

U18

1- Melani Acosta 16s.91

Greater

1- Gretel Saquilan 15s.48

2- Maribel Romano 19s.82

600m flat

Knights U14

1- Emilio Valdez 1m.57s,04

2- Marcos Gutierrez 2m.02s.47

Ladies U12

1- Zahira Snows 2m16s.74

800m flat

Gentlemen

Greater

1- Emanuel Valdez 2m.00s,49

2- Bautista Gonzalez 2m.49s,89

3- Jonathan Parsons 3m.51s,41

Ladies U18

1-Candela Garcia 2m.59s,17

3000m flat

general

1- Ulises Vergara 10m.00.88

2- Ignacio Castaño 10m.25s,26

3- Matías Vega 10m.34s,80

4-Ramiro Avellaneda 10m.44s,79

5- Ulises Soria 10m.59s,09

6- Victor Muller 11m.03s,75

7- Jesus Leal 11m.10s,05

8- Leonel Aguero 11m.10s,44

9- Javier Gomez 11m.13s,26

10- Luis Ignes 11m.13s,79

11- Julian Vazquez 11m.15s,04

12- Exequiel Carrizo 1m.21s,77

13- Santiago Garcia 1m.43s,70

14- Nilson Gonzalez 11m.50s,09

15- Juan I. Jimenez 12m.31s,46

16- Flavio Cassataro 13m.19s,31

17- Juan Silva 13m.39s,40

18- Sergio Campagnale 14m.57s,24

Javier Camposano DNF

Ladies

1- Gretel Saquilan 12m.50s,88

2- Clara Morales 13m.52s,39

3- Florence Giorgi 16m.05s,26

Test 4X400

Gentlemen

1- 4m.00.83

Emmanuel Snow

Ignatius Castano

David Snows

Emmanuel Valdez

2- 4m18s,28

Santiago Garcia

Javier Gomez

Ramiro Avellaneda

Javier Camposano

3- 4m.24s,88

John Silva

Lucas Contreras

Gaston Alvarez

Matias Vega

4- 4m.28s,17

Facundo Davila

Exequiel Munoz

Mark Gutierrez

5 – 4m.39s,26

Emilio Valdez

loyal jesus

Leo Carrizo

Ulysses Vergara

6- 4m.47s,05

Javier Vergara

Santiago Iconomovich

Paul Smoked

Adrian Quiroga

Ladies

1- 5m.35s,09

Zahira Snows

Gretel Saquilan

candela garcia

Miracles Eyebrows

Long jump

Gentlemen U20

Lucas Gutierrez 5m.64cm

Lucas Contreras 4m.82cm

U23

1- Jorge Narvaez 5m.13cm

Ladies

U12

1- Sofia Chayle 3m.13cm

shot puts

Knights U14

1- Marcos Gutierrez 9m.60cm

2- Leonardo Gershani 7m.81cm

U20

1- Facundo Vergara 8m.51cm

U23

1- Gaston Alvarez 10m.09

Greater

1- Javier Vergara 8m.64