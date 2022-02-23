Successful track and field evaluative
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
00:45
In an intense day of pure athletics, last Saturday at the “Fray M. Esquiú” Capital Sports Center, the first evaluation of the National 10,000 m was held, an event that was sponsored by the Municipality of the Capital and was accompanied by the Secretary of Sports.
Organized and supervised by Asocat, in the 10,000 m Catamarca classified two athletes to the National in U23. David Nieva, from Siján, entered with 34m.42s and Ezequiel López (Santa María) 35m.51s. In this race the third was Laureano Rodríguez.
In the afternoon the activities continued with a large number of children and young people who promise to be the future of athletics.
Finally Asocat delivered a recognition to the belicho athlete Sergio Córdoba, by the Municipality of Belén, after the race that took place in his honor.
Thanks
Asocat thanked Brico Shop and Hamburgo for their contribution, as well as teachers Hugo González, Juan Carlos Leiva, Nora Flores, María, Belén, Flavio Martínez, María Coronel, Eliana Aybar (Belén), Juan Silva, Fernando Monguillot and Guillermo Perna, from the Municipality of the Capital.
Classification
Test: 50 m flat
children
Participated: Zoe Vergara – Victoria Vergara – Malena Sofía Carrizo – Ámbar Mansilla – Lucía Olmos – Santino Ruiz – Bastian Ochoa – Sofía Gershani.
80m flat U14
Gentlemen
1- Emilio Valdez 12s.21
2- Stefano Aybar 13s.26
3- Nahum Buenader 13s.79
4- Leonardo Gersani 14s.93
Ladies
1- Maria Milagros Eyebrows 14s.51
100m flat U18
Gentlemen
1- Baptist Bordon 15s.31
u 20
1- Jorge Narvaez 13s.39
2- Carlos Munoz 13s.71
3- Lucas Contreras 14s.14
4- Facundo Vergara 14s.30
Greater
1- Facundo Davila 14s.94
2- Adriano Quiroga 15s.24
3- Javier Vergara 15s.49
4- Juan P. Ahumada 16s.52
Ladies
U18
1- Melani Acosta 16s.91
Greater
1- Gretel Saquilan 15s.48
2- Maribel Romano 19s.82
600m flat
Knights U14
1- Emilio Valdez 1m.57s,04
2- Marcos Gutierrez 2m.02s.47
Ladies U12
1- Zahira Snows 2m16s.74
800m flat
Gentlemen
Greater
1- Emanuel Valdez 2m.00s,49
2- Bautista Gonzalez 2m.49s,89
3- Jonathan Parsons 3m.51s,41
Ladies U18
1-Candela Garcia 2m.59s,17
3000m flat
general
1- Ulises Vergara 10m.00.88
2- Ignacio Castaño 10m.25s,26
3- Matías Vega 10m.34s,80
4-Ramiro Avellaneda 10m.44s,79
5- Ulises Soria 10m.59s,09
6- Victor Muller 11m.03s,75
7- Jesus Leal 11m.10s,05
8- Leonel Aguero 11m.10s,44
9- Javier Gomez 11m.13s,26
10- Luis Ignes 11m.13s,79
11- Julian Vazquez 11m.15s,04
12- Exequiel Carrizo 1m.21s,77
13- Santiago Garcia 1m.43s,70
14- Nilson Gonzalez 11m.50s,09
15- Juan I. Jimenez 12m.31s,46
16- Flavio Cassataro 13m.19s,31
17- Juan Silva 13m.39s,40
18- Sergio Campagnale 14m.57s,24
Javier Camposano DNF
Ladies
1- Gretel Saquilan 12m.50s,88
2- Clara Morales 13m.52s,39
3- Florence Giorgi 16m.05s,26
Test 4X400
Gentlemen
1- 4m.00.83
Emmanuel Snow
Ignatius Castano
David Snows
Emmanuel Valdez
2- 4m18s,28
Santiago Garcia
Javier Gomez
Ramiro Avellaneda
Javier Camposano
3- 4m.24s,88
John Silva
Lucas Contreras
Gaston Alvarez
Matias Vega
4- 4m.28s,17
Facundo Davila
Exequiel Munoz
Mark Gutierrez
5 – 4m.39s,26
Emilio Valdez
loyal jesus
Leo Carrizo
Ulysses Vergara
6- 4m.47s,05
Javier Vergara
Santiago Iconomovich
Paul Smoked
Adrian Quiroga
Ladies
1- 5m.35s,09
Zahira Snows
Gretel Saquilan
candela garcia
Miracles Eyebrows
Long jump
Gentlemen U20
Lucas Gutierrez 5m.64cm
Lucas Contreras 4m.82cm
U23
1- Jorge Narvaez 5m.13cm
Ladies
U12
1- Sofia Chayle 3m.13cm
shot puts
Knights U14
1- Marcos Gutierrez 9m.60cm
2- Leonardo Gershani 7m.81cm
U20
1- Facundo Vergara 8m.51cm
U23
1- Gaston Alvarez 10m.09
Greater
1- Javier Vergara 8m.64