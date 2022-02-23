‘Stranger Things’ creators join forces with Steven Spielberg to turn Stephen King’s ‘The Talisman’ into a Netflix series

For years there has been talk of a film adaptation of ‘El talismán’, the novel written by Stephen King and Peter Straub whose rights were bought by Steven Spielberg himself before it was published in 1984. Now the project has evolved into a series of Netflix with the participation of the creators of ‘Stranger Things’.

A promising cocktail

‘The talisman’ tells the story of jack sawyer, a 12-year-old boy who begins an incredible journey to try to save his mother’s life. His goal is to find a powerful relic that could cure her and even save the world. That will make him alternate between two realities, the dangers that plague the United States and a parallel world called The Territories.

Stranger Things’ is one of the biggest television successes of recent years and an important part of the series DNA of the Duffer brothers we find it in Spielberg’s films and King’s novels. Hence, the news that a Netflix series is going to unite all of them is an impressive bombshell.

Of course, here the Duffers will act as executive producers, since the reins remain in the hands of Curtis Gwinn, a ‘Stranger Things’ veteran who will write and serve as showrunner for the series. For his part, Spielberg will also carry out production work through Amblin.

By the way, the original novel had a sequel in 2001 titled ‘Black House’so there is plenty of material for a series with a certain path instead of a miniseries…

