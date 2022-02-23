steal your bank details from play store

It seems that 2022 will not be the year that Google Play is free of Android viruses. As we can read in Xataka Android, a new malware is infecting thousands of devices around the world, with Spain being one of the epicenters of the infection. His name is Xenomorph and aims steal your bank details to remove the money from your accounts by making bank movements. The worst news is that this virus or malware is sneaking through google playa supposedly reliable source for downloading apps.

Xenomorph infects your mobile via SMS and Google Play

In recent months this dangerous android virus is reaching users via SMS. A massive shipment of SMS messages can reach your mobile number with messages that impersonate your bank’s identity. One of the banks that usually to supplant is BBVA.

The message indicates that you must certify a document, verify a non-payment or save an overdraft in your account. The link does not lead to BBVA app, rather to a ghost page that saves the credentials you have entered. With this information they can access your bank account to make movements.

These fake SMS are usually discovered by the vast majority of users, which is why the scam leaders are sneaking this malware on GooglePlay. Several applications, specifically 28, are already infected with the virus and have been, or are, available in the Google store.

A simple installation is enough for this virus infect your mobile and can get everything you need to get into your bank account. It can read your SMS, read your keystrokes and control almost every aspect of your smartphone.

And yes, all this without the need to download apps from unknown sources.

Google Play has put the batteries, but it is late

Google Play has already deleted most of the apps infected with this virus, although some have accumulated more than 50,000 downloads. Furthermore, according to Threatfabric, Spain It is the country most infected by this android viruses during 2022.

At this time the virus is not controlled, as it continues to infect terminals around the world thanks to little control of the SMS that the authorities have. 2022 does not seem to be the year in which Google ends the most dangerous viruses in its application store.

As a user you must be very careful with the apps you install outside of Google Playwith Google Play apps that are not very well known and with any SMS that arrives from a bank.