Star Trek cast didn’t know there was going to be a fourth movie!

Paramount announced a new movie from star trekwhich took its protagonists by surprise.

Some days ago paramount announced that he will make a new film star trek, which will be the fourth installment of the reboot of the franchise produced by JJ Abramsa filmmaker who, commenting on the news, declared that the entire original cast of these productions would return: “We are excited to tell you that a new film from this universe will be filmed towards the end of the year, and it will feature the entire original cast”.

Despite the above, The Hollywood Reporter reports that this news surprised the main actors/actresses of the franchise like Chris Pine (James T. Kirk)), Zachary Quinto (Spock), Zoe Saldana (Uhura), Karl Urban (Dr Bones McCoy), John Cho (Sulu) and simon pegg (scotty), who were not told that they were going to make a new film of star trekso they currently do not have a contract that confirms their participation in the aforementioned production.

paramount wishes to release the aforementioned film on December 22, 2023, however, he is hardly negotiating with Chris Pine for him to participate in the project, there is not yet a finalized script and there is also no defined budget for production.

A franchise much loved by the studio

It should be clarified that star trek is one of the most beloved franchises by paramountwho has extended this cinematographic universe to two series live action calls Picard and Discoveryin addition to two animated series such as deck and Prodigy.

And the aforementioned studio does not plan to stop there, because in addition to the fourth film already described, they also signed a new contract with alex kurtzman -co-producer of the franchise for the last 12 years- until 2026, which indicates that more productions could come around this world.

What is your love for the franchise?

The idea of ​​a fourth film of the reboot from star trek already failed in 2018, when negotiations with Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth They did not reach a good point, this due to disputes related to salary. In those years, two scripts from this universe that were created by Quentin Tarantino and Noah Hawleywhich would follow different groupings and time lines.

Despite this, The Hollywood Reporter mentions that currently paramount would be willing to pay whatever it takes to have the starring cast of the franchise, as they are confident that it will allow the studio to increase subscriptions to Paramount Plus worldwide, and thus reach their goal of 65-75 million of users for 2024.

Curiously, the last film of the reboot of the franchise –star trek beyond– It was the one with the worst box office of the new deliveries, since it barely collected $343 million worldwide, while its budget was $190 million.

Cinephiles and cinephiles, what do you think?