Star Trek 4 announcement surprised its cast

Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana and others did not expect Paramount Pictures to announce their return for Star Trek 4

Last week we learned that star trek 4 officially go ahead with the return of Chris Pine and the original cast members. The announcement came directly from the producer JJ Abrams on investor’s day paramount, revealing that the sequel was finally moving forward after years of stalling. Abrams noted, “We’re delighted to say we’re hard at work on a new star trek which will be shot at the end of the year and which will feature the original cast».

But according to The Hollywood Reporter, the announcement about the return of the team from the kelvin timeline it was a surprise to most, if not all, representatives of the main actors in the franchise. The actors’ agents weren’t told in advance that their clients would be included as part of the project, and they certainly didn’t know that their clients would be shooting a movie by the end of the year.

Although cameras are expected to start rolling this year, the script is still being worked on and there is no approved budget yet for the film, which will now have to take into account the salaries of returning actors. Since the Star Trek cast was not signed at the time of the announcement, the producers have relinquished their influence at the bargaining table and the actors can basically ask for whatever they want if the production needs to secure their participation.

Plans for a fourth Star Trek film in the Kelvin timeline apparently fell apart in 2018, when Pine and Chris Hemsworth (who played Captain Kirk’s father, George Kirk, in the 2009 film) reportedly left the project due to pay disputes. Although the stars of the franchise remained hopeful that the matter would be resolved and expressed a desire to make another movie, Star Trek 4 was reportedly shelved in early 2019.

However, in April 2021, Paramount officially scheduled a new Star Trek movie for a June 2023 release. In July 2021, Matt Shakman (Scarlet Witch and Vision) was hired to direct, and Abrams returned to produce. Last November, Paramount delayed its next Star Trek movie to December 2023, a date that is currently maintained. We recommend that, for the next market study, you also consult the actors.