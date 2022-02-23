Sony reveals the design of its new PlayStation VR2 virtual reality headset (PHOTO)

The company’s goal is for the new device to keep the player “immersed in their game world, to the point where they almost forget they’re using a peripheral or a command.”

Sony unveiled the design of the new generation of PlayStation VR2 virtual headsets for the first time on Tuesday, along with the final version of the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller.

According to the Japanese company, the device was inspired by the “look and feel of the PlayStation 5 console family of products.” “When our design team created PS5, they also had the next generation virtual reality headset in mind, so you will notice some similarities in appearance,” Sony explained in his blog.

“Our goal is to create a headset that not only becomes an attractive part of your living room decor, but also keeps you immersed in your gaming world, to the point where you almost forget you’re using a peripheral or a command,” detailed the company.

Also, in order to keep gaming sessions from becoming tiring, the PlayStation VR2 weighs much less and is thinner than its previous version. On the other hand, the screen has also been modified and now has better ventilation, which will prevent it from fogging up.

“When PS VR2 launches, it will take a huge step forward in the way we play games in virtual reality,” Sony said, revealing other new features such as “astonishing 4K HDR visual fidelity and next-generation graphics rendering.”

At the moment, the release date to the public or its price has not been confirmed.

