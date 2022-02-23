Sofia Vergara reveals what she didn’t like about the shooting of Modern Family







Although the role in the sitcom has taken her to the top of stardom, the actress confessed that she did not like having a pet.

Her brilliant performance in the popular comedy series Modern Family has put Colombian actress Sofia Vergara on the map. But the 48-year-old actress did not like one aspect of filming the comedy. She rather hated him.

Sofia Vergara played Gloria Pritchett, a cheerful Colombian married to Jay Pritchett. The actress herself said that she loved playing the role for which she was cast. But that doesn’t mean she loved whatever the directors decided for the comedy.

He didn’t like it when they decided that Gloria and Jay would have a pet dog, Stella. In an interview, she revealed that she was not very fond of the dog, although her character was supposed to love the French bulldog, Stella.

“I hate the dog,” Sofia Vergara confessed.

“I’m not used to having a puppy on top of me and licking me. I grew up in Colombia, where you have big dogs.”

He pointed out that dogs stay outside the house in Colombia. “It’s not that the dog has anything personal with her,” he added.

The genuine style of Sofía Vergara has been liked by her public.