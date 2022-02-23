So are the clouds of Mars | Photos

The Curiosity rover continues to amaze with the material it sends back from Mars. This time, NASA has spread what the clouds of the red planet are like.

The Curiosity rover continues to amaze with the material it sends back from Mars. This time, NASA has spread what the clouds of the red planet are like.

The images were taken by a navigation camera on board the rover on December 12, 2021. “Shadows of these clouds can be seen drifting across the terrain,” details the US space agency.

An eight-frame movie, taken with the same navigation camera, allows scientists to calculate how fast clouds are moving and how high in the sky they are, by comparing perspectives.

☁️ Just clouds drifting through the Martian sky. These wisps were ~50 miles (80 km) above me & the height suggests they’re made of carbon dioxide ice. These digitally-enhanced images from one of my navigation cameras were put together into 8-frame GIFs. https://t.co/msDbzywWMP pic.twitter.com/Rwhaot29nq — Curiosity Rover (@MarsCuriosity) February 17, 2022

NASA has established that the Martian clouds are at a great height: 80 kilometers above the surface. “It is very cold at that height, which suggests that these clouds are composed of carbon dioxide ice rather than water ice clouds, which are normally found at lower altitudes,” the agency specifies.

The Martian clouds are very faint in the atmosphere, so special imaging techniques are needed to see them: multiple images are taken in order to get a clear, static background. That allows anything else moving within the image to become visible after subtracting that static background from each individual image.