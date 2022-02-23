Shipwreck On Jet Ski, ‘Triumph’ Against Nadal And Borrowed Clothes: This Was Stefan Kozlov’s Crazy Day | ATP Tours

Very few can say that the winningest man in Grand Slam history helped you warm up for your match. Stefan Kozlov, yes.

The American was playing a set with Rafael Nadal on Monday on the farthest practice courts of the new Telcel Mexican Open complex presented by HSBC. Eliminated in the last round of qualifying, and with little hope of a lucky loser, Kozlov had been well served thus far by helping the Spaniard prepare for his match against Denis Kudla the following day. However, he was about to discover that it was Rafa who was serving him as a sparring partner.

As Nadal served at 3-3, 0/15 in the practice set, the Spaniard broke his strings, and while searching his trunk for a new racket, Kozlov took the opportunity to check his cell phone. The stupefaction inside him could only grow from that moment when he discovered the WhatsApp messages warning him that he had to jump on the track in the next turn of the stadium to replace Maxime Cressy, who dropped out of the ATP 500 in Acapulco at the last minute.

How would I do it? She didn’t even have clothes to compete! “All my clothes were wet because they were in the laundry,” recalls Kozlov in a chat with ATPTour.com. In addition, he had to abandon his practice with the man with the most times Grand Slam champion. No more no less. “He told me jokingly: ‘You can’t go, we have to finish the set.’ And I replied, also jokingly: ‘No, Rafa, I have to go, but I’ll count this as a victory because I was leading by one point’”.

Stefan’s smile disappeared right after saying goodbye to Rafa. Only gestures of anxiety remained. “I left as fast as I could to prepare myself in the best possible way. And I had to borrow clothes from the tournament staff, as many clothes as I could get to be able to play because I didn’t have anything dry,” says Kozlov.

Together with his coach Chris Wettengel and his physio Andy Hanley, he was able to arrive on time at the new tournament venue, a five-minute drive from the hotel. But there was still one concern. Could he physically hold his own against an opponent like Grigor Dimitrov after a whole day enjoying the Pacific as a tourist?

It May Also Interest You: Nadal Equals In Acapulco The Best Season Start Of His Career

“I didn’t expect to play, at all. Two guys had already dropped out of the tournament, I didn’t think there could be a third lucky loser. That’s why I was on the beach all day. Also, I had a little problem with the Jet Ski. He turned on me and went against some rocks. So I was stranded for 30 minutes out there, just swimming away from the rocks,” says the No. 130 in the ATP Rankings. After being rescued, an intense practice with Rafa awaited him at 6:00 p.m.

The adrenaline of the day seemed to disappear facing Dimitrov in the stadium. But as the game progressed, his body took it upon himself to remind her of it, and Stefan began to cramp. Just as he was leading 7-6 (8), 5-3. Right after earning a point and breaking to give himself a chance to serve out the biggest win of his career, he fell to the ground in pain. “Why God? Why me?” he must have thought.

He continued as best he could. The second part escaped. Victory seemed to be slipping away as well. Limping, he saved six break points in the opening game of the third set, and the cramps eased a bit. The full support of the Mexican public, moved by the American’s great effort, also helped put him back on track for victory, which he finally won after three hours and 21 minutes to mark the longest match in the history of the tournament.

She still had more than three hours to go to bed. After eating and a nearly two-hour session with his physical therapist to try to recover, Kozlov left the tournament venue at 4:00am, just after Alexander Zverev won the second set against Jenson Brooksby in the same stadium where he had achieved the greatest feat of his career so far.

“It was a long and very crazy day!” says the 24-year-old right-hander, still moved by his feat. “I had to fight very hard, but I am very happy that I had a great fighting spirit and played my best tennis until the end.” The reward? In the second round he will face his sparring partner from Monday night… Rafael Nadal!

“It would be amazing, it would be a great honor for me. I think he is a fantastic person, and I have great respect for him. I will enjoy it a lot, for sure”, adds Stefan. He has already practiced several times in the past with the 21-time Grand Slam winner, but has never faced him on the ATP Tour. Competing against one of his idols, another prize for his fighting spirit in Mexico.

“Yesterday I thought I had no chance to play, and now I am in the best tournament of my career and very close to facing Rafa Nadal. Sometimes God works in mysterious ways.” The truth is that, until his next game, no more beach for Stefan Kozlov in Acapulco.