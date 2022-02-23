She is Natasha Basset, Elon Musk’s girlfriend 23 years younger than him (PHOTOS)

It’s only been a few months since Elon Musk and Grimes They decided to end their relationship, however, despite the fact that the millionaire businessman is a very busy man, it seems that he does have time to give himself a chance in love again since in recent days he was seen with a young woman much younger than him. Here we tell you Who is Elon Musk’s new girlfriend?

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker