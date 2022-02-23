She is Natasha Basset, Elon Musk’s girlfriend 23 years younger than him (PHOTOS)

It’s only been a few months since Elon Musk and Grimes They decided to end their relationship, however, despite the fact that the millionaire businessman is a very busy man, it seems that he does have time to give himself a chance in love again since in recent days he was seen with a young woman much younger than him. Here we tell you Who is Elon Musk’s new girlfriend?

Who is Natasha Bassett, Elon Musk’s new girlfriend?

According to Hollywood Life it would be Natasha Basset the millionaire’s new partner; according to the information, They would have been dating for a few months.

Natasha is an actress and is currently 24 years old; was born in Syndey, Australia and has worked in several television productions and Hollywood movies, such as: Hail! from Ethan Coen’s Hel from 2016 and Caesar with the stellar performances of George Clooney and Scarlett Johansson. One of the most prominent roles she has landed is that of Britney Spears in the biopic Britney Ever After 2017, produced by Lifetime.

On the other hand, Daily Mail reports that Natasha Basset will be next to Justin Butler and Tom Hanks in “Elvis”, biographical film of the late “King of Rock” and in which she will be the singer’s first girlfriend, Dixie Locke. The film opens on June 24, 2022.

“They’ve only been dating a couple of months, but they’re already in a monogamous relationship. They are very much in love with each other and have spent a great deal of time together.” ensures Hollywood Life

Despite his famous career, Bassett has a low profile on social networks where he hardly shares anything with his almost 19 thousand followers.

On her Instagram, she has photos of herself at photo shoots, red carpets, and visiting various tourist destinations, mainly in the United States and Australia.

Why did Elon Musk and Grimes break up?

have passed alone five months since Elon will end his relationship with the singer Grimes, which name is Claire Elise Boucher 33 years old after three years of relationship and a baby of almost two. In a press release, obtained by Page Six, the billionaire said:

“We are semi-separated, but we still love each other, see each other often and are on good terms.”

He added that the main reason for their breakup was his work at SpaceX and Tesla, companies located in Texas, and his many trips abroad.

“Grimes’ work is mainly in Los Angeles. She stays with me now and Baby X is in the next room,” the mogul said.

Since their separation and until now, both have kept busy. Grimes released several songs while Elon Musk was appointed The Person of the Year by Times.