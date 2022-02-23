Senator asks to clarify the exercise of resources in the purchase of luminaires in Aguascalientes

The senator of the Labor Party (PT), Martha Márquez, demanded that the authorities of Aguascalientes must clarify the facts denounced before the State Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, related to the exercise of public resources of the municipality of Aguascalientes, related to the purchase of luminaires and panels photovoltaic











The legislator presented a point of agreement, turned over to the Anti-Corruption, Transparency and Citizen Participation Commissionto request Jorge Humberto Mora Muñoz, prosecutor specializing in combating corruption in Aguascalientes, to clarify these events as soon as possible.

The warrant is also addressed to David Rogelio Colmenares Páramo, Superior Auditor of the Federation; to Pablo Gomez Alvarez, head of the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF); and to the head of the internal control body of the municipality, the latter, to resolve the offense classified as serious, through ruling SER-PSC-0041-2021.

From the rostrum, the legislator assured that the PAN, both at the national level and in Aguascalientes “has burst the pockets at the expense of the indebtedness of the hydro-warm families”, due to the fact that the administration of Teresa Jiménez allowed the purchase of luminaires at an overpriced .

The purchase of these luminaires and panels at an extra cost, the PT senator specified, causes garbage collection to stop, more potholes, water service not to be improved, and no public works.

Likewise, he added that there are complaints made against the acquisitions, due to damage to the treasury of the state of Aguascalientes, estimated at more than 20 billion pesos.

