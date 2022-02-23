Selena Gomez “dies of laughter” when working with Cara Delevingne

Singer Selena Gomez has built a successful career not only for her melodies, but also for her acting skills. The former Disney girl recently appeared in the first season of “Only Murders in the Building” and is already working on the second part, where she also has a role for her close friend Cara Delevingne and it seems that the duo is having a lot of fun filming together. .

“Only Murders in the Building” is a mystery series that launched in October 2021. The project has been produced by Thembi Banks and Jane Raab, and features a number of famous actors in the lead role, including Steve Martin and Martin Shorts. The plot revolves around a trio obsessed with the idea of ​​true crime. Things take a drastic turn when they find themselves at the center of a criminal case.

In a recent interaction with Extra TV, Selena opened up about having Cara on board for season two. She clarified that she didn’t have much to do with Cara being cast in the role. The creators wanted Cara to play the character and Selena, as an executive producer, just had to push a little bit from her end to make it happen.

Selena Gomez enjoys time with Cara Delevingne

“We’ve never worked together… or actually we did a long time ago, but on something completely different… it’s so much fun, we were laughing our asses off most of the time because we know each other so well,” Selena said during her interview, smiling from ear to ear, which really reflects her excitement at working with one of her closest friends.

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne were together watching a basketball game in NYC. SELENA GAVE HIM A KISS pic.twitter.com/M6IVgxFaFY — 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐨 snowdrop dec 19th 4+1 🏹 (@SELENAPlNK) November 18, 2021

Selena and Cara are part of Taylor Swift’s girl team, and they have often been seen spending time together. The two were seen together at a Knicks game last November, where they even shared a sweet peck on the cheeks. Selena and Taylor, on the other hand, were last seen together in the SNL BTS TikTok video that took the internet by storm.