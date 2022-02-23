Scientists discover a 268 million year old virus present in the DNA of humans

The study focused on the analysis of two viral “fossils” known as Mavericks, which were “hiding in plain sight in the human genome.”

A group of researchers from the University of Oxford, in the United Kingdom, discovered the remains of an ancient virus that dates back to the Jurassic period, and that inserted itself into the genome of a common ancestor of human beings some time ago. 105 million yearsNew Scientist reported last Friday.

Aris Katzourakis, lead author of the research, published in early February in the journal bioRxiv, commented that two viral “fossils” belonging to an ancient group of DNA viruses identified as Mavericks, which were “hidden in plain sight in the human genome”. The scientists determined that the age of the virus is approximately 268 million years.

Katzourakis estimates that between 5 % and 10% of the human genome is made up of retroviruses, such as the common cold virus, which create copies of their RNA genes in the genomes of the cells they infect, causing them to be transmitted from generation to generation through the cells that give rise to them. to eggs and sperm. But in the case of the Mavericks, they are non-retroviral viruses that did not pose a threat to human life.

“There are not that many non-retroviral viruses in our genome,” says Katzourakis, adding that “this is the only DNA virus in the human genome that we know of, and it is certainly the oldest non-retroviral insert in our genomes.”

Remnants of the Maverick virus have previously been found in the genomes of some fish, amphibians and non-avian reptiles, but not in mammals. The researchers think that the Maverick virus could have been transmitted to the latter by fish.

The causes that led to the disappearance of the Maverick virus in mammals have not yet been determined, although it is believed that it may have mutated until it became unrecognizable.

