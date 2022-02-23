Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and Julio César Chávez present in a massive boxing class in the Zócalo, seek to break the Guinness Record- Uno TV

It was Silvestre Stalone himself who, with a video, showed his support for the largest boxing class in the world. | Photo: Instagram/Getty Images.

Let the bell ring!, and it is that On May 21, the Zócalo of Mexico City will become a ring where Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, Julio César Chávez and other legendary boxers will meet to give the largest boxing class in the world and break the Guinness Record.

At a press conference officials from Mexico City and different boxing authorities in Mexico They invited the population to come to the capital’s Zócalo on May 21 to learn boxing and thereby break the Guinness Record of “the largest boxing class in the world.”where it seeks to gather at least 30 thousand people.

All hand in hand national boxers and former boxers who will share their best techniques and tips so that the thousands of attendees perform at least 30 combinations of exercises in one minute, and so they can overcome the current mark of “the largest class in the world” which Russia has held since 2017, when it managed to gather more than three thousand participants.

“Chavez is already confirmed, everyone who was there today. Much depends on the fight schedule of some. “Canelo” has always been in favor of being part of the events in Mexico; they also come Roberto Duran, Larry Holmes. We are going to make this a great celebration and put Mexico City on the map again in boxing,” he said. Mauricio Sulaimanpresident of World Boxing Council.

Present at the event were, among others, the former world champions Humberto González, Pipino Cuevas, Lupe Pintor, Daniel Zaragoza, Carlos Zarate, Erik Morales, Isaac Bustos, as well as the former monarchs Ana María Torres, Mariana Juárez and the champions Lourdes Juárez and Jessica Gonzalez.

About this “mega box class” in the Zócalo, Sulaimán Saldívar mentioned that in addition to the class, there will be boxing exhibitions in which Juan Manuel Márquez, Jorge “Travieso” Arce and Cristian Mijares will participate, as well as a tribute to the coach from the capital “Nacho” Beristáin in the Plaza de Toros México.

The initiative of “massive boxing class”which was supported by the actor Sylvester Stallone who sent a video, it was the idea of ​​the federal deputy, Miguel Torruco Garzaand the mayor of Iztapalapa, Clara Brugada, who wanted to hold it in March 2020, but had to be suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today we present, in the company of the Head of Government of Mexico City, @Claudiasheinthe largest boxing class in the world, to establish the Guinness record in the capital’s main square on May 21. Let’s make this a reality! pic.twitter.com/pe6Ya74Ojt – Miguel Torruco Garza (@MiguelTorrucoG) February 22, 2022

In this regard, the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheimbaum said that this massive boxing class is an effort to “make Mexico City the sportiest city in the world.”

“For us as well as for you, the box is illusion, courage, discipline, it is heart, history and future and that is why it joins the great Mexico City”, the official pointed outwho also highlighted the importance of physical activity and sports in health, especially for children and young people.

“After the pandemic we learned how important physical activation is, sports and boxing plays a very important role in this. So sport for us is health, it’s discipline, and it’s a lesson for girls and boys, for young people that there is a path of struggle and passion that is much better than other paths of violence and drug addiction “

In addition, the official added that her government is “building a great boxing school in the heart of Tepito”which he assured “is going to be the best boxing school in the country.”