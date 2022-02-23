Santiago Solari lives his ultimatum ‘calm’

Sources revealed to ESPN that despite the decision of the board, coach Santiago Solari remains serene and working normally at the head of the team, facing the duel against Pumas

MEXICO — America returned to work this Tuesday, heading to the duel of the day 7 against Pumasa match in which they will seek a victory that will return them to the fight for the league and guarantee the continuity of Santiago Solari.

This day’s practice was focused on the soccer theme and the mood inside the azulcrema box has improved considerably; With the passing of the hours, the courage of Sunday’s defeat against Pachuca and they have returned the focus to beat the university students next Saturday.

Solari adds four defeats in this Clausura 2022 tournament. picture 7

Meanwhile, sources told ESPN that despite the fact that he has received a sentence from the board, the technician Santiago Solari he remains calm and works normally in front of the team. The same source assured that the coach is convinced that on the weekend he will be able to win the game against Cougars.

Solari will focus this week on trying to generate a better volume of play and that it has the capacity to respond if it is put with an adverse marker, of the last 10 league games, in most it has been down on the board and only against Santos Laguna He had the ability to turn the match around.

This Wednesday, America will work in the morning in the Coapa nest in search of finding his best line-up to measure himself against Cougarswhile in the afternoon there will be a private event where the institution will receive its new official bus which will premiere next Saturday when they arrive at Ciudad Universitaria.