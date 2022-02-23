Rumor | The 5 footballers who would leave Club América together with Santiago Solari

Much has been said about the possible exit of Santiago Solari in case the America club did not get the victory against the set of Cougars. But beyond the idea of ​​being left without a coach, the squad would go through a rearrangement stage, since there are some elements that would be at risk, especially with the current reinforcements.

Which players would leave America?

You might think that the departure of some players who have not had much participation in the squad would be sought, but the reality is that this would not be the case. According to information from the newspaper El Heraldo, the situation would be leaving out soccer players such as William Ochoa and Roger Martinezwho have been key in ownership.

The problem here is that in the case of Memo Ochoa their contract ends next December 2022 and the renewal issue has not been discussed, so if this is not the case and with the bad times they have had, they could seek to recover some of what they paid to Standard Liège by the goalkeeper. The same story would be with the Colombian who would still be there until June 2023, so they would seek to obtain something for the player.

The other three have been reinforcements in this last stage of Santiago Solari, it could be said that they would be the men that the same technician brought, so if they do not give continuity to their project, they would also be leaving. Such is the case of Alvaro Fidalgo and Jorge Mere, who are completely linked to the Argentine strategist for his past in Spain.

The last one that has not been able to consolidate is Jonathan dos Santos, who arrived this season, but with the future that the team has, it is likely that they will seek to cover those spaces with new elements if they fail again.